Local notes: OLLI visits museum; Fenix names director

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

Oct. 18 and 25: Your Health, Your Decisions. Dr. Robert McNutt, author of "Your Health, Your Decisions - How to Work With Your Doctor to Become Knowledge-Powered Patient," will lead this two session class on how to obtain medical research and use it to make better healthcare decisions. Takes place 10 a.m. to noon at Drake Airfield. Cost is $25 for members, $40 for nonmembers

Oct. 19: How Did Arkansas Politics Get This Way? 6 to 8 p.m. at OLLI Office. $45 members, $60 nonmembers

Oct. 20: What is the Green Book? 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Drake Airfield. $25 members, $40 nonmembers; Stories & Secrets of the Gilded Age: The Vanderbilts and Other Robber Barons. Hybrid, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will hold its October Poetluck beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The feature will be Dennis Etzel Jr., a neuroqueer poet and writer who lives with their spouse Carrie and their boys in Topeka, Kan., where he teaches English at Washburn University.

The Poetluck is an open mic style reading event at WCDH. Poetluck provides a supportive and inclusive space for writers to share their work and connect with fellow literary enthusiasts in the community. Writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to join in and share their poems, stories and essays with the audience. The evening starts with a potluck meal at 6 p.m., bring a dish to share or not, there is always enough. The open mic style readings start at 6:30 p.m.

Etzel will also host a music and performance generative poetics workshop, a non-judgmental, inclusive, open event in which he will facilitate somatic rituals and approaches for generating poetics and how to continue writing wherever one is in the midst of everyday life. Discussions place an emphasis on experimentation writing and healing for the self, community, and the planet. This event is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the website. Refreshments will be available.

Information: writerscolony.org/events or call (479)253-7444.

Dean honored

Scott Family Amazeum's Chief Executive Officer, Sam Dean, was named to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal's C-Suite award winners. Dean was chosen as one of 10 top executives in Northwest Arkansas for the magazine's ninth round of title holders. This honor acknowledges regional leaders' contributions, commitment to the community, and exceptional professional performance according to the NWA Business Journal.

When asked which skills are important when it comes to leadership, Dean returned, "Taking time to listen before speaking or seeking to understand before trying to be understood. Know when to ask for help, and when to give help". Dean continued, "servant leadership is an important mindset of building teams that support and respect each other and is part of the foundation for creating a space where leadership and followership, happen at every level."

The Northwest Arkansas Business Journal team selected honorees after reviewing nomination forms. Honorees will be recognized Oct. 20, at the annual C-Suite Awards Luncheon at the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Bentonville.

Information: amazeum.org.