Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Master Gardeners turn 35!

by Janet Carson | Today at 8:41 p.m.

The Arkansas Master Gardener program turned 35 on Friday,

  photo    


and MG Coordinator Randy Forst hosted a birthday party at St. James Methodist Church

  photo    


in Little Rock.  Joe Lamp'l was the featured speaker

  photo    


and had a great presentation on ecological gardening.  They had a nice turnout with people coming in from all over the state to learn, visit, and eat a barbeque lunch.  I was the host of the luncheon and got to visit with people.  It was so fun reconnecting with so many friends.

  photo    


  Everyone went home with the 2024 MG calendar and some daffodil bulbs to plant as a remembrance of the event.  

The Master Gardener program has trained thousands of volunteers in 35 years across our state.

  photo    


  Currently 63 counties have the program, and they all do amazing work in their communities.  Currently almost 400 new trainees are taking the 40-hour class together via zoom training.  Master Gardener volunteers are the best volunteers!  They are dedicated to beautifying our state, sharing knowledge, and supporting the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. If you are interested in becoming an Arkansas Master Gardener, contact your local county extension office.   Happy Birthday Arkansas Master Gardeners!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT