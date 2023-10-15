Master Gardeners turn 35!

The Arkansas Master Gardener program turned 35 on Friday,





and MG Coordinator Randy Forst hosted a birthday party at St. James Methodist Church





in Little Rock. Joe Lamp'l was the featured speaker





and had a great presentation on ecological gardening. They had a nice turnout with people coming in from all over the state to learn, visit, and eat a barbeque lunch. I was the host of the luncheon and got to visit with people. It was so fun reconnecting with so many friends.





Everyone went home with the 2024 MG calendar and some daffodil bulbs to plant as a remembrance of the event.

The Master Gardener program has trained thousands of volunteers in 35 years across our state.





Currently 63 counties have the program, and they all do amazing work in their communities. Currently almost 400 new trainees are taking the 40-hour class together via zoom training. Master Gardener volunteers are the best volunteers! They are dedicated to beautifying our state, sharing knowledge, and supporting the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. If you are interested in becoming an Arkansas Master Gardener, contact your local county extension office. Happy Birthday Arkansas Master Gardeners!