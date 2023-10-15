MVSU takes down UAPB for 1st win

ITTA BENA, Miss. -- Big plays haunted the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff all afternoon during a 42-17 loss to previously winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at Rice-Totten Stadium.

Coach Alonzo Hampton said the Golden Lions' performance was bad all around in their return from a bye week.

"Bad offense, bad defense, bad special teams," Hampton said. "We didn't give the kids a chance to win, and I'll take the blame for that one. We had two good weeks of practice, and I thought we'd play better."

UAPB (1-5, 0-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) trailed 14-10 early in the second half after forcing a quick MVSU punt and then scoring on its first drive of the half, a 10-yard pass from Chancellor Edwards to Tristan Ballard.

The Golden Lions' momentum was short-lived. MVSU receiver Cobie Bates took a screen pass for an apparent touchdown on the next drive, but he drew a taunting penalty that negated the score. But Mississippi Valley State (1-5, 1-2) scored four plays later on a 3-yard pass to Jaxson Davis.

On the next play from scrimmage, Omar Emmons intercepted Edwards and returned it for a touchdown. The two quick scores put Mississippi Valley State ahead 28-10, and the Golden Lions never recovered.

Hampton said UAPB started the half well but couldn't keep it up.

"Defensively, we couldn't stop them," Hampton said. "They hit a big passing play, the guy goes 60, 70 yards. It's really frustrating, because what they're doing is not very hard. It's not anything we're not showing the kids, but we're just not making plays when we have opportunities to make plays."

One bright spot for the Golden Lions was their 234-yard rushing performance. Kierstan Rogers rushed for 108 yards on 10 carries, and Jalen Macon rushed for 54 yards.

MVSU quarterback Ty'Jarian Williams completed 19 of 29 passes for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns, helping the Delta Devils score twice as many points as they had in any game this season. Their previous high was 21 against Central State (Ohio).

Williams got Mississippi Valley State on the board first when the Golden Lions left Kerrick Ross completely unguarded down the field for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

The Delta Devils' last touchdown of the game came after two defenders took the same receiver, leaving Gregory Martin open inside the 5-yard line. He didn't score, but the Delta Devils punched it in on the next play.

On offense, the Golden Lions got inside the Mississippi Valley State 5-yard line twice but scored 3 total points on those opportunities.

UAPB had a chance to tie the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter after a catch by Javaughn Williams got the Golden Lions to the MVSU 7 and a run by Johness Davis got them to the 1. The Delta Devils stuffed Rogers for a 2-yard loss on the next play, and a false start backed UAPB up to the 8. The Lions ultimately settled for a 25-yard field goal, making it 7-3.

The Lions got inside the 5-yard line in the third quarter but were stopped a yard short on fourth down.

With Valley's win and Texas Southern's 34-31 win at Bethune-Cookman, UAPB and Bethune-Cookman are the only teams left without a SWAC win this season.