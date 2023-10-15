Actress Michelle Williams is lending her voice to singer Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, "The Woman in Me," according to Simon & Schuster Audio, which is releasing the Gallery Books title. Grammy winner Spears, 41, will record an introduction to the audiobook and Williams will narrate the rest of the memoir, which is expected to illuminate Spears' life under her tumultuous 13-year conservatorship and touch on "freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope," the publisher has said. "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears said in a statement to People. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook." The singer added that she's grateful to "the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it." "I stand with Britney," Williams added in a statement from Simon & Schuster Audio. A representative for the Oscar-nominated star did not immediately respond Friday to the Los Angeles Times' request for further comment.

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have reached a divorce settlement agreement nearly one year after news surfaced of Holmes' alleged affair with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Amy Robach. Details of the agreement were unclear, but it was confirmed by the Los Angeles Times in New York County Supreme Court records. Attorneys for Holmes and Fiebig did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' requests for comment. Holmes, 46, filed for divorce from Fiebig, 45, an attorney and former Roc Nation chief of staff, on Dec. 28, 2022, after 12 years of marriage. Their marriage came to an end after rumors swirled of Holmes' and Robach's affair due to a Page Six report published Nov. 30, 2022. That same day, the Daily Mail printed dozens of pictures of the pair -- who at the time were both married. Soon after, the "GMA 3: What You Need to Know" co-hosts were removed from broadcasts. Amid the affair speculation, Fiebig, through her attorney, said she was " disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity" toward her and their 10-year-old daughter, Sabine. Holmes and Robach broke their silence in August, posting a black-and-white photo of their legs and feet decked out in training gear with the caption, "#NYCMarathon2023" on Instagram.