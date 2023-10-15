North Little Rock shooting sends male victim to hospital

One person has been hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a Sunday night shooting near the intersection of McCain and John F. Kennedy boulevards in North Little Rock, police said.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 5000 N. Walnut Road, police said. The address is about a block northwest of the five-lane intersection in North Little Rock.

Upon arrival, police officers located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a media release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. North Little Rock police detectives are investigating, according to the release.