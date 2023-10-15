Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock shooting sends male victim to hospital

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:45 p.m.
Police lights

One person has been hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a Sunday night shooting near the intersection of McCain and John F. Kennedy boulevards in North Little Rock, police said.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 5000 N. Walnut Road, police said. The address is about a block northwest of the five-lane intersection in North Little Rock.

Upon arrival, police officers located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a media release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. North Little Rock police detectives are investigating, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT