MOTOR SPORTS

Herbst collects first win

Riley Herbst scored the first NASCAR national series win of his career in dominating fashion at his home track. Herbst led 103 of 201 laps Saturday to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the home track for the third-generation racer. His grandfather, father and uncles are considered the first family of desert racing and inductees into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame. Herbst, who is 24, has ventured beyond the desert into asphalt and has been plugging away in NASCAR since 2018. His Xfinity win Saturday was Herbst's first NASCAR national series win in 154 starts across the three series. He beat Xfinity Series championship leader John Hunter Nemechek by nearly 15 seconds. Herbst is in his third full Xfinity season with Stewart-Haas Racing, and fourth overall in the series. Herbst started his career with 43 races driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. He has run four Cup races this year and his assistance late in the race at Talladega last month earned praise from winner Ryan Blaney.

SOCCER

U.S. falls in exhibition

Niclas Fullkrug and Jamal Musiala scored three minutes apart early in the second half, and Germany rallied to beat the United States 3-1 in an exhibition Saturday as Gio Reyna played under American Coach Gregg Berhalter for the first time since their family feud erupted. Christian Pulisic put the 11th-ranked U.S. ahead in the 27th minute, and Ilkay Gundogan tied the score in the 39th. Fullkrug got the go-ahead goal in the 58th, and Musiala padded the margin in the 61st as No. 15 Germany won its first match since Julian Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick as coach. Reyna played the first half in his first start since fracturing his right leg in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada in June. The 20-year-old midfielder had been limited since the injury to a 27-minute substitute appearance for Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Oct. 7.

FOOTBALL

No Sauce for Jets

Sauce Gardner was downgraded Saturday to out with a concussion, leaving the New York Jets without their top two starting cornerbacks for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gardner was added to the Jets' injury report Friday with what the team called an "illness," although Coach Robert Saleh said before practice he thought last season's AP Defensive Rookie of the Year would be fine to play today. Gardner was a full participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday. The Jets already were without D.J. Reed, who is missing his second consecutive game -- also with a concussion -- against an Eagles wide receivers group that includes arguably the best duo in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Nickelback Michael Carter II and backup Bryce Hall were the only healthy cornerbacks on New York's active roster before Craig James and Ke'Montae Hayes were elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

GOLF

Andy Bean dead at 70

Andy Bean, an 11-time PGA Tour winner and three times a runner-up in the majors, died Saturday after complications from a double lung replacement surgery, the PGA Tour said. He was 70. Bean had lung replacement surgery in September. His friend, Alan Pope, posted on Facebook at the time that Bean's lungs had been damaged from covid. Bean was a giant of a man on the PGA Tour at 6-4, and he once earned the reputation for wrestling an alligator at Q-school, a story he explained a few years later was little more than swatting it on the tail while playing alongside a player who had never seen a gator. His best year was 1978, when he won three times, including back-to-back weeks at Quail Hollow for the Kemper Open and the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic in a playoff over Lee Trevino. He finished third on the money list that year.

Three share Vegas lead

Defending champion Tom Kim felt the vibes and found his groove Saturday in Las Vegas with a 9-under 62 that gave him a three-way share of the lead in the Shriners Children's Open and a chance to win the same tournament twice in one season. It was the second consecutive year Kim had a 62 in the third round at the TPC Summerlin. It led to a playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay last year in what was the early part of the season. Now it's technically the same season before the PGA Tour goes back to a calendar year. Adam Hadwin played bogey-free -- he had more birdies on the par 3s than the par 5s -- for a 63 to catch Kim. Joining them was a late arrival in so many ways -- Lanto Griffin, who was tied for the 36-hole lead and didn't make a birdie until the 13th hole. That was the start of three birdies in a four-hole stretch that led to a 68 and allowed Griffin to share the lead at 15-under 198.

Pavon tops in Madrid

Matthieu Pavon kept his lead of the Spanish Open to enter the final round with a two-stroke advantage on Saturday. The No. 3-ranked Jon Rahm (67) is tied for 34th and nine shots back as he struggles to defend his title won last year when Pavon finished runner-up. Pavon hit a 5-under 66 after making six birdies to go with one bogey at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid to double his overall lead at the end of the third round. The French player has led since his opening 63 and is now 16 under after 54 holes. The 30-year-old Pavon is searching for his first European Tour victory.

TENNIS

Pegula reaches final

Jessica Pegula advanced to the final of the Korea Open in Seoul by beating Yanina Wickmayer 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday. Fourth-ranked Pegula held off a late challenge from the Belgian to seal the win and will face No. 128 Yuan Yue in the final. A late break in the first set gave the American the lead, and she extended the advantage to 4-1 in the second set to all but end the contest against the 83rd-ranked Wickmayer.

Rublev advances

Seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev had mixed feelings after advancing to the final of the Shanghai Masters by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7), 6-3 on Saturday. "It's not easy when you win matches against friends, because you feel both sides," Rublev said. "You feel sad, but at the same time you want to win." The fifth-seeded Rublev has not dropped a set this week but was pushed to the brink in the semifinals by the 18th-seeded Bulgarian in a high-tempo first set. Rublev saved a set point before eventually clinching a 76-minute opening set in a tiebreaker. The Russian player then rallied from 2-0 down in the second set to win six of the last seven games and advance to his fourth Masters final and a meeting with Hubert Hurkacz today.