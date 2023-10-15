100 years ago

Oct. 15, 1923

The third annual Arkansas State Fair, which broke all previous records on attendance and displays, has passed into history. Gangs of workmen were busy yesterday, removing temporary buildings and pulling down the tents. People still flocked to the fair grounds, and policemen were busy keeping the idly curious out of the way of the workmen. ... All awards have been made except in the "better baby contest," and the prizewinners in that will be announced today. ... Although detectives worked quietly among the masses of people, not a single pickpocket was arrested and few valuables of any kind were lost.

50 years ago

Oct. 15, 1973

The Little Rock Waterworks and Sewer Department are moving this weekend from the space they've been leasing in the basement of the Auditorium to their new offices at 221 East Capitol Avenue. The offices will open Monday in the new building. They had planned to be in the new building by last summer but the move was delayed when stones and water seepage blocked the excavation of a 45-foot shaft for hydraulic elevators.

25 years ago

Oct. 15, 1998

North Little Rock police on Wednesday charged a Mayflower man in the death of a woman reported missing a week ago after they followed a trail of evidence from a blood-soaked motel room to a shallow grave in Faulkner County. John A. Lacy, 31, was being held in the Pulaski County jail without bond on a first-degree murder charge. Police arrested Lacy after friends of the missing woman associated him with her, and investigators matched him to evidence at the crime scene, police said. North Little Rock police Sgt. Jim Scott said police are waiting on formal identification of the body before releasing the woman's name. Her body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy and police hoped to have positive identification and other information today.

10 years ago

Oct. 15, 2013

On top of a hill overlooking the greens at Rebsamen Golf Course in Little Rock, Fern the border collie was laid to rest Sunday. Fern was a familiar face to golfers, grounds crew and geese at Rebsamen, where she arrived in 2001 to help take care of a goose problem that was costing the city thousands of dollars. The black-and-white border collie took to her new home and was so good at her job, other cities asked to borrow her when the feathered fowl made their way to parks there. "She was about 14 years old," said George Earls, Rebsamen's facility supervisor. "She was a working goose dog -- that was what she was bred and raised to do, and she did a good job." Staff members at the golf course plan to get a headstone to mark the spot where Fern is buried on the course's Memory Hill, which sits between the green of the 18th hole and the 17th-hole tee.