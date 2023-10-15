Sections
Pet of the week

by Joy Jackson, Eula Calahan, Micah Farmer | Today at 4:10 a.m.

Valerie is a sweet and energetic little puppy with a touch of reservation. She is a bundle of joy and enthusiasm, bringing endless excitement and energy to every moment. Despite her lively nature, she also possesses a hint of reserve that adds an intriguing layer to her personality. Valerie is 9 months old and has been at the shelter since April.

Valerie and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services. More information is available at cabotanimalsupportservices.com or kjennings@cabotar.gov.

Print Headline: Pet of the week

