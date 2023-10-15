Professor Jefferson calls the Psychedelic Collective to order with new album

Professor Jefferson, also known as Jefferson Brendan Danley, released his solo project, "Sci-Fi Psychedelic," on Oct.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
6x6
Professor Jefferson calls the Psychedelic Collective to order with new albumby Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Professor Jefferson, also known as Jefferson Brendan Danley, released his solo project, "Sci-Fi Psychedelic," on Oct. 7. He also plays bass for local psychedelic band the Tao of Lucy. Catch them at Nomads Trailside Oct. 20. (Courtesy Image)
Print Headline: Six Minutes, Six Questions Professor Jefferson
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT