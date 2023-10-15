Puerto Rican photographer recounts taking protest photo displayed at Marshals Museum

FORT SMITH -- A retired Puerto Rican photographer paid the U.S. Marshals Museum a visit on Columbus Day to help bring attention to an important period in the U.S. territory's history and the problems it faces now.

Roso Sabalones, 78, arrived in the River Valley on Monday with members of his family from San Juan, as well as friend Gabriel Szoke of Indianapolis to have his photograph taken holding a Puerto Rican flag next to one of the exhibits.

The exhibit is in a portion of the museum's "A Changing Nation" gallery that showcases how the U.S. Marshals Service enforced the rule of law throughout history. It contains an enlarged copy of a black and white photo Sabalones took back in mid-1979 called, "David vs. Goliath." The photo depicts a fisherman standing in a boat on the south shore of the Puerto Rican island municipality of Vieques, his right arm drawn back to ready a slingshot against a U.S. Navy speedboat during a protest of the Navy's presence there.

Sabalones, who has Parkinson's disease, said he viewed his visit to the museum as a chance to clarify what the conflict he captured several decades ago signifies to all involved -- the Puerto Ricans and the U.S. Marshals and Navy -- to demonstrate the need to try to follow the rule of law to improve lives.

"Demonstrations happen and conflicts happen, but it doesn't have to be permanent," Sabalones said. "It can be changed."

Szoke said he and Sabolones planned to send the photos they took at the Marshals Museum with a news release to "at least a dozen" press contacts, including some who wrote about the photo's inclusion in the museum.

Sabalones, who was born in Cebu City in the Philippines, shot "David vs. Goliath" as a contract photojournalist for United Press International, according to a resume Szoke provided. He went on to work at publications such as the San Juan Star in Puerto Rico, El Nuevo Herald in Miami, Hoy and El Nacional in the Dominican Republic and the website Noticel.com before retiring in 2013.

Protests and the Photograph

An online Library of Congress document titled "A Latinx Resource Guide: Civil Rights Cases and Events in the United States" says the U.S. annexed Puerto Rico in 1898 after the Spanish-American War. The Navy began converting about two-thirds of Vieques into an extension of the Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico in 1941 against the backdrop of World War II. The Navy set up a training base, firing range and ammunition storage on the island, evicting those who lived in the area in the process.

The Navy conducted 180 days of military exercises per year in Vieques after World War II, according to the resource guide. It ramped up its presence after leaving Culebra -- another Puerto Rican island used for military training -- in 1975.

"Island civilians felt the economic and environmental impacts of U.S. Naval control of Vieques' land, water and air rights," the guide states. "With no economic compensation for the land acquired by the Navy, the blow was especially acute."

Among the Navy's activities during its more than 60-year tenure on Vieques was firing live ordnance into both the sea and the island itself, including those containing toxic chemicals like napalm, depleted uranium and lead, according to a May 2023 article from the Guardian.

Sabalones said the fishermen involved in the protest he covered in 1979 had five engine-powered boats with a news photographer in each one. They picked up some rocks and pebbles and rode out to an area the Navy was using, where they shouted nationalistic slogans.

The Navy responded by sending out larger steel patrol boats manned by U.S. marshals, according to Sabalones. Sabalones said the fishermen were able to run circles around the Navy ships, during which he snapped a photo of one of the men in his boat firing rocks at one of their pursuers with a slingshot -- the photograph later named "David vs. Goliath."

Sabalones said though he initially didn't think much of the photo, he now believes it "gelled" to become iconic due to the action it captured of the fishermen against the Navy.

"It was to show the world that all they wanted was their land back, to be able to enjoy the land as it was given to them," Sabalones tearfully recalled.

Szoke said he started working with Sabalones in May 2022 to negotiate with Thinkwell -- a Los Angeles company the Marshals Museum contracted to coordinate with vendors to design and build the museum's exhibits -- about including the photo in the museum. The negotiations lasted for about six months, but both sides agreed on considerations such as how the photo could be used and presented in the museum, along with financial compensation for Sabalones.

Moving Forward

Protests on Vieques over the Navy's presence on the island tapered off with the signing of the Fortin Accord between Puerto Rico and the Navy in 1983, according to the resource guide.

However, they reignited with newfound fervor and widespread attention after April 19, 1999, when Navy planes accidentally killed David Sanes, a Puerto Rican security guard, with a bomb during an exercise. The protests ultimately led to President George W. Bush ordering the Navy to withdraw from Vieques by May 1, 2003. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees what remains of the Naval base on Vieques, which continues to deal with "economic and health repercussions."

Ben Johnson, the museum's president and chief executive officer, said Wednesday the museum provides a unique venue to have conversations about complicated subjects, though it doesn't take a position concerning this specific instance with "David vs. Goliath."

Johnson said the museum's "Changing Nation" gallery is meant to convey the sense the history of the Marshals Service is American history, with real people in real time making decisions and acting in what they thought was the correct way. The museum has tried to show with this gallery the marshals had a role throughout different parts of the country's history, such as enforcing the rule of law as dictated by a judge or keeping conflicting parties apart long enough to maintain order.

People see this throughout American history in a lot of different ways, and the Marshals Service has been great about making sure they show the complicated nature of this and, in the long lens of history, they see areas where they were not necessarily on the right side of history -- not specifically related to the Vieques incident, Johnson said.

"They want to tell good history, not just history that puts the Marshals Service as being the white hats that are always rushing in to save the day, if that makes sense."

The photo "David vs. Goliath," taken by Roso Sabalones in 1979, is displayed at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith Monday. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

