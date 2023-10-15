



Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Sept. 18-22.

Wonder State Ranch Co., LLC to Michael E. May, Jr.; Sirinya Prasertvit May, 108 Overlook Drive, Little Rock. L3R, Overlook Partners, $1,942,500.

G. Bret Barnett; Bret Barnett Revocable Living Trust to Timothy Douglas Hicks; Alison B. Hicks; TBH Revocable Trust, 1832 Beechwood St., Little Rock. Ls135-136, Shadowlawn, $1,600,000.

James H. Price, Inc. to Wendell Parker; Trayce Parker, 51 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L12 B116, Chenal Valley, $1,530,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Bluco Real Estate, LLC, L5 Tract 1, Chenal Valley, $1,400,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC to BH Arch Street VII, LLC, 12221 Arch Street Pike, Little Rock. Tract 2, Wilkins Replat- Wilkins Industrial Park, $1,395,000.

George A. Makris, III to George A. Makris, Jr.; Deborah K. Makris, Ls11-12 B27, Park View, $975,000.

Krishna C. Mylavarapu; Naga S. Addepally to Hemang R. Patel; Aektaben H. Patel, 41 Mirabel Court, Little Rock. L5 B106, Chenal Valley, $920,000.

Laurence William Casey; Deborah Page Casey to Justin M. McLawhorn; Ricardo Palos, 58 Germay Court, Little Rock. L27 B89, Chenal Valley, $880,000.

Dillard Pate Pearson; Margriet Jeanette Pearson; Pate and Jeanette Pearson Revocable Trust to Vahid Tabibzadeh; Shanna Lynn Tabibzadeh, 91 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock. L5 B19, Pleasant Valley, $866,000.

MJ Innovative Builders, Corp. to Dawn Eick; Joseph Eick, 52 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L38 B66, Chenal Valley, $685,000.

Gloria D. Lawson to William Callahan; Lesley Alyce Callahan, L360R, Kingwood Place Replat, $630,000.

5319 Country Club Blvd., LLC to George A. Makris, III; Caroline P. Makris, Ls13-14 B21, Newton- Pulaski Heights, $600,000.

Diane D. Wilder; Porter Briggs to George A. Makris, III; Caroline P. Makris, Ls13-14 B21, Newton- Pulaski Heights, $600,000.

Eva Barlogie; Joy Barlogie to Lane Hulse; Samantha Hulse, L1 B1, Elmhurst, $580,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Robert William Owens, Jr.; Tracy Lynn Owens, Pt N/2 NW & Pt NW NE 12-3N-14W, $569,000.

Shashank Kraleti; Sai Aruna Sri Malladi to Ulaganathan Eswaran; Gomathi Ulaganathan, 175 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock. L8 B25, The Villages of Wellington, $540,000.

Lopez Property Management, LLC to Nasurallah Khimani; Shama Khimani, 300 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L23 B4, Fletcher Valley, $532,500.

David W. Carlisle; Teresa M. Carlisle to Sarah M. Miller, 1619 Scott St., Little Rock. L6 B18, Original City of Little Rock, $500,000.

Mary Jennifer Bradford to Martin Kajevski, 1612 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L3 B27, Mountain Park, $500,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Jeff R. Riherd; Sara Rigerd, 1108 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle. L6 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates, $449,800.

Opal Investments, LLC to Samuel Christopher Fletcher; Suzanna Grace Wewers Fletcher, 13911 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock. L420, St. Charles, $449,000.

Lauren Yocum White; Austin David White to Connor Howe, 6 Bentwood Lane, Little Rock. L14 B6, Wildwood Place, $440,000.

Dona Schulte; Edward E. Schulte (dec'd) to Jeremy North; Abigail North, 28 Hunters Green Circle, Little Rock. L36R, Hunter's Green Estates, $425,000.

Jonathan Stone; Madison Stone to Hasa Rana, 14 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock. L20 B3, Copper Run Phase II, $415,000.

Matthew S. Kentner; Tessie C. Kentber to Michael A. Sappington; Corinne K. Sappington, 1314 Loyola Drive, Little Rock. L732, St. Charles, $414,500.

Morgan A. McCown; Hannah M. McCown to Caylie L. Barnett; Timothy Barnett, 14721 Glisten Lane, Little Rock. Pt NW NE 7-1N-13W, $402,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Bert R. Elworthy; Sheila R. Elworthy; Elworthy Trust, L32 B2, Ridgeview Phase I, $399,000.

Howard E. Hardin to Timothy Lee Kersey; Patricia Ann Kersey, L5 B1, Chevaux Court Phase 2, $395,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Christopger M. Duensing, 17209 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock. L90R, Lochridge Estates Phase 3 Replat, $380,000.

Larry Walden, LLC to Kyle Dewald; Krystal Dewald, 9864 Willow Brook Drive, Sherwood. L24, Millers Glen Phase 8, $379,000.

Hausma Investments, LLC to Stephen Ermitano; Jessica Ermitano, 519 E. 17th St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B160, Original City of Little Rock, $375,000.

Jeff K. Lotz; Loretta S. Martin; Loretta S. Martin And Jeff K. Lotz Irrevocable Trust to Julie Graham Watson; Bradley G. Watson, 27 Arnold Palmer Drive, Maumelle. L27, St. Thomas, $370,000.

Julie A. Boos; Julie A. Boos Revocable Trust to Virginia Allison, L20 B2, Taylor Park Phase II, $360,000.

Lance Copeland Construction, Inc. to Stanley Randle; Donna Hayes, 5900 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L18, Jaxon Terrace Phase 16, $356,500.

Sherry Walker; Estate of Sam Vandiver (dec'd) to David Dewitt Gulley; Gulley Family Trust Number One, Pt E/2 SE SW 7-2N-14W, $355,000.

Dianne G. Woodruff; John Kelleam Woodruff (dec'd) to Harry J Aburrow, Apt. C-1105, Treetops HPR, $340,000.

Pamela M. Berndt; Alvin J. Berndt; The Berndt Family Trust to A. Michael Bednara; Janell M. Bednara; The Michael A. Bednara And Janell M. Bednara Revocable Living Trust, L248, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $335,900.

Mark Gerald Hunkins to Dana A. Molden, Jr.; Lisa D. Molden, L96, Austin Lakes on The Bay $335,000.

Daniel Joseph Casillas; Meahm Casillas; Estate of Miguel A. Casillas (dec'd) to James David Maddox; Colleen Considine, 16509 Chenal Valley Drive, Unit 105, Little Rock. Unit 105 & Garage Unit 10, Vallon HPR, $332,000.

Callie Parks to Brian James Woodward; Ann Kyly McMurray L71, Colony West 4th, $325,000.

Steven Allen Rushing; Sherri Dawn Rushing to Erika McMahan, 807 Indian Bay Drive, Sherwood. L2 B9, Glenn Hills, $325,000.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to Denovo Properties, LLC, 2008 Meridian Drive, Sherwood. L13, Millers Valley Phase 2, $324,000.

Timothy H. Ginsbach; Tonya J. Ginsbach to Kimberly S. Carter, 13221 Lawson Road, Little Rock. Ls9-12, Rolling Meadows, $314,900.

Cathy Pratt Graves; Linda Pratt Graves; Marsha Marie Pratt Revocable Trust to Valeriu Melnic, L19R, Pinnacle Valley Court Replat, $295,000.

Performance Management Group, LLC to Willie M. McFelson, 59 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock. L29, White Oak Village, $295,000.

Paul E. Hoover; Kaye N. Hoover to Dona J. Schulte, L26, Austin Gardens, $285,735.

Christopher Dailey; Jill Dailey to Spencer Bryan Riba, 5 Chicot Cove, Maumelle. L32, Edgewater Phase I, $285,000.

Darrellyn Williams; Barbara Brewer; The Williams-Brewer Living Trust to Gaurac Agrawal, 8 Pennsylvania Court, Little Rock. L25, Governor's Manor PRD- Capitol Lakes Estates, $284,900.

William M. Robey to Brian Butler; Rachel Butler, 3 Colleen Court, Little Rock. L82, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $280,000.

George A. Makris, III; Caroline P. Makris to George A. Makris, Jr.; Deborah K. Makris, Ls11-12 B27, Park View, $275,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Steven Anthony Haygood, Jr.; CaTrice Janay Haygood, 6000 North St., Little Rock. Pt NE NW 29-1S-11W, $271,000.

Randall R. Cooper; Tina K. Shelby; The Cooper And Shelby Revocable Trust Agreement to Amy G. Howard, 3700 Cantrell Road, Apt. 409, Little Rock. Unit 409, Riviera HPR, $269,900.

Robert Clark; Donald Clark to Lawrence Edward Caudill; Kimberly Joy Caudill, 1408 E. Justice Road, Cabot. Pt SE 5-4N-10W, $267,900.

Billie P. Juniper to Jon Lee, 170 Deauville Drive, Maumelle. L187, The Country Club of Arkansas $255,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Rohan Raj Bandaru, 104 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L50, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $250,400.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Robin Lynn Gibbs, 132 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L60, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $250,050.

Elizabeth Scipsick to Michael E. Raine; Ruby E. H. Raine; The Raine Family Revocable Living Trust, 1811 Point West Drive, Little Rock. L14 B3, Cherry Creek, $246,000.

Abram Bennett Harder; Elizabeth Stewart Harder; The Abram And Liz Harder Trust to Jeffrey L. Trine; The Jeffrey L. Trine Revocable Trust, L150, Leawood Manor 2nd $244,400.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Calvin Spears; Debra A. Spears, 129 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L35, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $240,800.

Brian A. Butler; Rachel K. Butler to Tyler M. VanHouten; Lindsey E. VanHouten, 11608 Shady Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L62B, Sandpiper Creek, $240,000.

Heath Tyson Mitchell; Kristin Michelle Mitchell to Cullen D. Lee; Mackenzie D. Turner, 6505 Countrywood Cove, North Little Rock. L3 B4, Countryside, $240,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Shannon M. Votava, L101, Meadows, $239,000.

Amy Meyer Backus; Amy E. Meyer to Bryan Malinowski, L24, Shadow Ridge, $238,000.

Ken Anderson to Atlas Property Investors, LLC, L1143, Sologne- The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase XVII $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Yazzmin DelToro; Patricio A. Saavedra, 108 Im Drive, Maumelle. L13, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $232,075.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Erasto Couto, 126 Im Drive, Maumelle. L21, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $231,950.

Patricia Gail Robbins Rowe; John S. Robbins and Margaret S. Robbins Joint Revocable Trust to Emma Holloway; Erin Holloway, 512 N. Coolidge St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B31, Success, $230,000.

Meredith Kay Brewer; Richard L. Brewer to Teamekia Edmondson, 4117 Evenfall Lane, North Little Rock. L15 B68, Park Hill NLR, $229,900.

Amos Pittman, Jr. to Maxi Ann Cortez, 107 Foxrun Cove, Jacksonville. L396, Foxwood Phase IX, $227,900.

Rachel Rice to Danny Brendike; Hamlet Baboumi, 2 Bradford Drive, Little Rock. L121, Lindenwood, $227,000.

Jeff J. Ruby; Candy Ruby to Catherine McConnell, L2, Amber Oaks, $226,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Quang Nguyen; Lai Pham; Danh Pham, 104 Im Drive, Maumelle. L11, Cypress Bent at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $225,675.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Nathan Judge Brady, 131 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L34, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $225,425.

Steve Wortman; Missy Wortman to Gokulakrishna Naidu, L32, Valley Falls Estates Phase II, $225,000.

Areunice Morrow; Tiffany Morrow to Khin X. Ly; Nhu Dang, 32 Crystalwood Drive, Little Rock. L30, Crystalwood, $225,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to LaKendra Scaife, 100 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L48, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $221,150.

Randall Naylor to Colton S. Naylor, 1908 Osage Drive, North Little Rock. L13 B26, Indian Hills, $215,000.

Alreen Bernadette Cooper; The Marietta Santos Coe Revocable Living Trust to Marla Ramsey, Apt. 33, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR Phase III, $211,000.

Michele Kasper to Kimberly D. Briggs, 2200 Andover Court, Apt. 205, Little Rock. Apt. 205, Andover Square HPR, $210,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Ryan Rettler, 1723 Augusta St., North Little Rock. Ls1-2 B3, Lasker, $207,000.

Vivian Diep; Don Diep; Hai Diep to Morgan Lanier, 528 Timber Hill Drive, Little Rock. L7 B5, Timber Ridge, $205,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Son Cong Pham, 105 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L45, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $198,750.

James Randall Strickland; Debra J. Strickland to John R McQueen, Ls2-4 B2, Foxmoor Trails Phase I, $195,000.

Jon Patrick Lee to Rachel Cote; Steffen O'Brien, 7211 N St., Little Rock. L4 B15, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $194,900.

William D. Dunbar; Billie K. Dunbar to Jakobi J. Johnson, 300 Stonewall Drive, Jacksonville. L85, Stonewall Phase I-A, $194,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to LaTrinda M. Woodruff, 6424 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L28 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $193,650.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Samuel J. Miller, 1103 Koehler Ave., Sherwood. L24, Sherwood Acres Phase III, $183,001.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tamera Criswell, 6416 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L29 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $182,705.

Janis L. Black to Perry Reed; Karebn Reed, 108 Belmont Drive, North Little Rock. L19 B134, Park Hill NLR, $180,000.

Mary Stuart to Susan Hoyt, 57 Kingsbridge Way, Little Rock. Apt. 57, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 2, $178,500.

Brett Alan Carter; Cierra Ann Carter to Bryan Michael Thomisee, 725 W. Bingham Road, Little Rock. Pt W/2 SW 35-1S-12W, $177,000.

Philicia R. Bell to Peter Daniel Hill; Destani Jewett, 7 Loblolly Drive, Little Rock. L7, Westwood Pines, $162,000.

Turner and Sons Construction Company, Inc. to Tony Rogers; Cheri Rogers; Rogers Joint Trust, 15 Abington Court, Little Rock. L14 B137, Chenal Valley, $161,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to Paulina Pacheco, 204 Mills St., North Little Rock. Lot B B3, Spanish Grant No. 6, $160,000.

Svirsky Investments, LLC to Erica King, 1120-22 S. Bailey St., Jacksonville. L3, Lamb No. 2,$154,000.

Ruth Milligan; Ruth Helen Milligan to Kaila Smith, 1901 Kimberly Drive, Little Rock. L388, Twin Lakes, $150,000.

Jimmy L. Moore, Jr.; Myong S. Moore to Keith Simmons, L169, Cardinal Valley, $150,000.



