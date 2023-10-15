Runway bound

Four graduate designers and three "emerging designers" wowed the crowd with their creations at a Sept. 30 fashion show at Jamileh Kamran Arkansas Fashion School in west Little Rock.

The event began with a reception during which guests enjoyed dishes by Three Fold Noodles & Dumpling Co. The ceremony opened with remarks by Kamran, school founder, dean and head instructor; and also featured remarks by keynote speaker Annabelle Imber Tuck and designer and school alumna Shonda Ali-Shamaa.

Taking the runway were wedding gowns, evening wear and other ensembles by graduates Nisha Desai, Rebeca Diaz, Maha Lahiani and Annaleah Witsell. Also showcased was the work of student designers Malia Anderson, Maddie Freire and Natasha Vault-Booth.

The fashion school trains students to become "independent, private-label fashion designers" by way of a 16-course, 600-hour program.

