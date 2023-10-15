State considers improvements to Zero Street, Interstate 540/Highway 255 in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking for public feedback on the proposed improvements to Zero Street and Interstate 540/Arkansas 255 in Fort Smith.

The project calls for improvements at the Interstate 540 and Arkansas 255 interchange, with signal improvements at the intersection of Arkansas 255 and 36th Street, according to the transportation department's website.

The proposal also includes realignment of the Interstate 540 southbound on-ramp to intersect 36th Street through a button-hook intersection.

"The reason they're looking at intersection improvements is the highway and Interstate 540 are running parallel, and they each have a couple of stoplights involved," said Dave Parker, public information officer for the department.

"It sounds like it was a duplication of roads, almost, so it was creating a little bit more traffic congestion than anyone wanted. The proposal would eliminate a couple of the stoplights and combine one of the interchanges to condense it from two down to one, which in theory will allow the traffic to flow quicker, easier and better."

Parker said the improvements are expected to cost anywhere from $1 million to $3 million, with construction starting in fall of 2024 and finishing in spring of 2025.

The agency held a public involvement meeting in Fort Smith on Thursday to explain the project to attendees and hear their feedback.

State Rep. Cindy Crawford, a Republican representing District 51, which includes portions of Sebastian County, attended the meeting and said the plans sound great. She said constituents have complained to her about congestion in the area, especially as people are traveling home from work in the afternoon.

"It's very dangerous, because you have three lights in a row, and it will take one of those lights out," she said. "It will also allow the exit ramp coming off of 540 on to Zero to be able to flow, where now it has a light that says 'no right turn on red.' So that traffic will be able to flow as well. So it takes care of congestion in two different places."

A couple of people attended the meeting to see how the construction and new street layout may impact their businesses.

Michael Justice with Bill White Volkswagen, located at 3510 S. Zero St., said the meeting helped answer some of his questions, but didn't relieve his concerns.

"When they're in construction, they're going to impact the entrance to the front on Zero Street, and then on the side they're going to move the road away from it there, but also bring three lane traffic there, so it will be harder to get in and out of the side," Justice said.

An interactive map and videos of the project, as well as ways to submit comments about it, are available at the ardot.gov website by searching the project's number: 040889.

The agency is accepting comments about the proposed interchange improvements until Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Comments can be made through the website or by mailing them to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Environmental Division, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203.