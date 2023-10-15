State one of three to still use dower and curtesy

A centuries-old practice meant to protect a wife or husband in the event of their spouse’s death was once followed throughout the United States.

Now, Arkansas is one of just three states that continue to use it.

Known as dower and curtesy, the only other states that still follow the practice under that name are Ohio and Kentucky. Michigan held onto the policy until 2017, when it was abolished through a bill overwhelmingly approved by that state’s Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder.

Dower and curtesy rights allow a wife or husband to get part of the other spouse’s estate in the event that spouse dies without a will, according to Gary DeWitt, a Springdale attorney who specializes in estate planning. Dower and curtesy apply to wives and husbands, respectively. In Arkansas, the two convey equal benefits.

At least two attempts have been made in the Natural State to follow suit with much of the country. Former state lawmaker Bob Ballinger filed bills in 2015 and 2017 to repeal dower and curtesy. Both died in committee at the end of their respective sessions.

Ballinger said in an interview on Thursday that, for title companies working with families, “it creates a large amount of title problems and it yields a really small amount of benefits.” He also said that Arkansans don’t often use dower or curtesy.

A 2016 article published inthe University of Arkansas at Little Rock Law Review likewise states that eliminating dower and curtesy “simplifies transactions.” However, the same article, written by J. Cliff McKinney, who is now a transactional attorney at Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC, also states that doing so may have a disproportionately negative effect on women. McKinney cites a study that found women were more than 2½ times as likely as men to be omitted from title.

DeWitt and another attorney, Chris Oswalt of Little Rock-based Robertson, Oswalt & Associates also expressed hesitation about doing away with dower and curtesy, given the safety they afford to spouses.

“Without dower and curtesy in Arkansas a spouse would be largely unprotected,” Oswalt said.

IN ARKANSAS

The amount that a spouse gets under dower and curtesy depends on whether they have children. The surviving spouse is entitled to one third of the dead spouse’s real property. If there are no children, the surviving spouse is entitled to half.

The practice allows the surviving spouse to live on and use that real property for their lifetime, DeWitt said. After that, the property would go to the children.

In the event of probate, the wife’s share comes before creditors are paid, according to DeWitt. The creditors and attorneys are then paid, and the children get what’s left.

The surviving spouse’s right “supersedes everything,” DeWitt said.

According to the attorney, dower and curtesy also provide security to a surviving spouse in the event they are left out of their dead spouse’s will. This protection has been backed up by the courts in recent years.

“Even using a trust to try to leave your spouse out isn’t going to fly,” he said.

The practice as it was originally followed in Arkansas gave different rights to wives and husbands. That changed in 1981, when the state Supreme Court determined in Stokes v. Stokes that dower laws violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because they gave more rights to the wife than curtesy gave to a husband, according to McKinney.

The same year, lawmakers approved a bill that revamped dower and curtesy to fall into line with the Supreme Court’s findings. That legislation remains in effect today.

REPEALING DOWER, CURTESY

Dower and curtesy were once widespread practices in the United States.

However, Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute describes them as “outdated terms” with which to describe the rights of a spouse to the property of the other spouse when they die.

Michigan, perhaps the most recent state to repeal dower, did so following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. The decision, which requires states to recognize same-sex marriages, called the validity of that state’s dower rights into question.

A report issued by theprobate and estate planning section of the State Bar of Michigan in support of the legislation argued that Obergefell made the use of dower “impossible” in that state. Michigan used to practice curtesy, ensuring both husbands and wives would receive protection, but its use ended following a change to the state’s Constitution in 1963.

The report also listed other reasons for ending dower in Michigan, saying the practice “won’t be missed.” In a straw poll of more than 50 attorneys at a section meeting before dower was repealed, “only 2 or 3” reported ever having a case that involved its use, their report stated.

Repealing dower would also modernize Michigan’s law and make it uniform with other states.

“Given society’s increased mobility, uniformity of laws with other states is desirable,” the section said.

As an alternative to dower and curtesy, many states instead follow a similar practice known as elective share, De-Witt said.

Also known as spousal or statutory share, elective share statutes are meant to prevent a spouse from being disinherited. Such rules generally give the surviving spouse one-third of the the dead spouse’s probate estate, according to the Legal Information Institute.

Ballinger said that the bill he filed in 2017 taking aim at dower and curtesy would offer similar protections while creating a marital interest that only applies to the spouse’s estate, rather than all property possessed during a marriage. Doing so would allow Arkansans to avoid certain title problems associated with the state’s dower and curtesy practices, according to the former lawmaker.

He said that, from the standpoint of title companies, dower and curtesy can create a situation in which a husband or wife who wants to sell property must get the signature of their spouse — or former spouse — in order to do so.

“In all the closings I’ve done I’ve seen that kind of thing happen nearly a hundred times, where you’ve got to go to an ex-spouse and try to get them to sign off on the deed to make their title,” he said.

The former senator said that, in such a situation, “you essentially don’t have ability to own and control property on your own.” Ballinger attributed the failure of that bill, as well as the one he tried to pass in 2015, to what he described as “our little interesting quirk in the law” and a lack of support in ending it.

The state Bar Association pushed back against the bills, according to Ballinger, who added that he also didn’t get much support from the industry. Most attorneys, he said, didn’t have much incentive to support the change as title problems often require those attorneys in order to be navigated.

“The status quo is the most powerful force in Little Rock,” he said. “So if you’re going to try to make a change from the status quo then it’s got to have a pretty big force behind it to make it happen, and we just didn’t have a big enough force behind it.” Ballinger said he believes there’s also a certain “nostalgia” in keeping the practice, which has been around since well before Arkansas became a state. However, he argued that it unnecessarily burdens people who try to convey property.

“It’s not gun rights or abortion, or a lot of these other things that get a lot of attention,” he said. “It’s kind of a nuanced little area of the law, but it survived way past probably what is reasonable because it’s just not something a lot of people are paying attention to.” Oswalt, who occasionally handles divorce law, said he didn’t think it was a “good thing” that, without such practices, property might be sold by one spouse during divorce proceedings without the other knowing about it.

“If one spouse could just keep going, buying and selling without the other spouse knowing, that doesn’t seem like a very equitable situation,” he said.

DeWitt said he didn’t think dower and curtesy created additional hurdles for the clients he has worked with. The attorney said Friday he was working with two clients on a situation involving the practices.

“You just have to explain to everybody involved what’s going on,” he said.

The former lawmaker and the attorneys said they weren’t aware of any pending attempts to repeal dower and curtesy in Arkansas.

“I do believe it would be a good thing for us to do to make that modification,” Ballinger said. “I understand the nostalgia of keeping the old common-law thing, but from a practical standpoint it has real burdens on people, individuals and families, who are trying to convey property.” DeWitt said he doesn’t anticipate changes to the practice happening any time soon.

“I just don’t see the legislature in any rush or being pushed basically to change the probate codes,” DeWitt said.

