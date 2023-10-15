Sections
State’s total Medicaid enrollment down about 257,000 over past six months

Post-pandemic eligibility reassessed in state by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 4:57 a.m.
A draft copy of the 21-page Department of Health and Human Services form proposed for use to apply for low-cost insurance from Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program is photographed in Washington in this March 2013 file photo. (AP/J. David Ake)

Arkansas' total Medicaid enrollment has declined by about 257,000 over the past six months based on Arkansas Department of Human Services figures with...

Print Headline: Medicaid enrollment cut by 257,000 in six months

