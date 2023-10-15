Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

T2 seeks peace in one tiny Middle Eastern town in ‘The Band’s Visit’

T2’s ‘The Band’s Visit’ builds bonds through music by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Rom Barkhordar is Tewfiq, and Yael “Yaya” Reich is Dina in the TheatreSquared production of “The Bands Visit.” “The time in the play spans only 12 hours, and in that time, there are real human connections happening,” Barkhordar says. “Love, reconciliation, desire, lust, wanting, giving, celebration and longing, to name a few. Its condensed and intense. And music is the thread that ties it all together cohesively.” (Courtesy Photo/Wesley Hitt for T2)


In the all-too-real world, war has returned to the Middle East.

Print Headline: Hope, Connection, Humanity

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT