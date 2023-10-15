T2 seeks peace in one tiny Middle Eastern town in ‘The Band’s Visit’

Rom Barkhordar is Tewfiq, and Yael “Yaya” Reich is Dina in the TheatreSquared production of “The Bands Visit.” “The time in the play spans only 12 hours, and in that time, there are real human connections happening,” Barkhordar says. “Love, reconciliation, desire, lust, wanting, giving, celebration and longing, to name a few. Its condensed and intense. And music is the thread that ties it all together cohesively.” (Courtesy Photo/Wesley Hitt for T2)



In the all-too-real world, war has returned to the Middle East.

Print Headline: Hope, Connection, Humanity

