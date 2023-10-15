Sections
Table stakes

Night in Vegas benefits Ronald MacDonald House Charities by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:03 a.m.
Ateca Foreman and event chairman Sharmane Andrews on 9/28/2023 at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas a Night in Vegas held at The Hall. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

It was a full house on Sept. 28 for a Night in Vegas. The fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas was held at The Hall.

With casino games, passed hors d'oeuvres, specialty drinks, a performance by Arkansas Circus Arts and a silent auction, the event was a sure bet for a night of fun.

Sharmane Andrews served as event chairwoman. Money raised at the event benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas which provides a home away from home for families of critically ill children.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Table stakes

