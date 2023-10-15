Toddler fatally struck by vehicle in north-central Arkansas, deputies say

Detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child who was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon near Melbourne, according to the Izard County sheriff's office.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a call about the collision and responded to the 3900 block of Lunenburg Road, deputies said. The address south of Melbourne is about 30 miles northwest of Batesville and about 48 miles southeast of Mountain Home.

Paramedics also responded to the scene, but the child could not be saved, according to a sheriff's office media release.

No foul play is suspected, deputies said. The Izard County sheriff's office released no further details.