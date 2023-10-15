Twenty couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 3-10 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 3

Stacy Nicholas Ryan Shields, 25, and Annielaurie Stephanie Ruth McLaughli, 23, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 4

Thai Minh Le, 31, and Ninh Bao Nguyen, 26, both of Fort Smith

Bradley Eugene Nelms, 32, and Stephanie Renee Weece, 33, both of Hackett

Oct. 5

Hunter Patrick Means, 27, and Jordan Isabel Robison, 27, both of Fort Smith

Shay Stephen Hattabaugh, 40, Booneville, and Brandy LeAnne Jeffrey, 36, Mansfield

James Lynard Ball Jr., 55, and Ashley Rivea Foster, 36, both of Greenwood

Evan Lee Burris, 27, and Bailey Brianne Tyler, 25, both of Barling

Tanner Wayne Hicks, 32, and Morgan Leigh Bias, 32, both of Bearden, Okla

David Charles Campbell, 51, and Cheyenne Lynn Dunn, 25, both of Poteau, Okla.

Robert Lee Roam III, 23, and Kaitlyn Alexandrea Griffith, 23, both of Fort Smith

Auturo Perez Garcia, 46, and Brenda Josefina Ponce Cervantes, 42, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 6

Bao Gia Ha, 23, and Hannah Jayne Warrington, 23, both of Fort Smith

Geremias Galdamez, 44, and Deysi Yanira Garcia Galdamez, 44, both of Fort Smith

Eric Hagen McDowell, 24, and Caeleigh Ann Rankin, 23, both of Fort Smith

Quade Evan Moore, 33, and Rebekah Nicole Tanner, 30, both of Barling

Luke Matthew Cravey, 23, and Taelor Anne Rogers, 24, both of Barling

Matthew Douglas Efurd, 22, and Jovanna Jasmin Bernal, 22, both of Hackett

William Jake Feemster Jr., 22, Pea Ridge, and Kassidy Michelle Barnt, 23, Fort Smith

Austin Michael Hurst, 28, and Gabriela Marisol Terrones, 26, both of Greenwood

Jason Charles William Grace, 25, and Krystin Marie Compton, 25, both of Greenwood

Perry Neal Cohen Jr., 24, and Hayley LeeAnn Anderson, 22, both of Paris

Carlos Noel Flores, 28, and Jayleen Ninette Canales, 22, both of Fort Smith

Todd Michael McManus, 24, Rayville, La., and Olivia Michelle Mullikin, 22, Greenwood

Christian Kevin Rangel, 23, and Kimberly Kae Hilbun, 29, both of Fort Smith

Terry Joe Baker Jr., 28, and Torrey Paige Boyer, 33, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 9

Hoa Van Nguyen, 58, and Tania Tran Vinh, 60, both of Fort Smith

Bryan Charles McMurtry, 51, and Kimberley D. Brandenburgh, 44, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Brayden Levi Huff, 20, and Kaliyah Ariana Rashae Dumas, 18, both of Van Buren

Matthew Lee Jocoy, 37, and Heather Ann Martin, 40, both of Wagoner, Okla.

Dakota Storm Norried, 26, and Candice Elizabeth Copley, 31, both of Mansfield

Christian Thomas Lawson, 24, and Alexis Rae Alexander, 26, both of Fort Smith

Steven Ray Haggard Jr., 29, and Breeann Nicole Hay, 31, both of Fort Smith

Oct 10

Dalton Wade McNealy, 24, and Mary Lexi-nicole Speir, 23, both of Roland, Okla.

Tyler James O'Neal, 27, and Katherine Anne Steelman, 26, both of Fort Smith