Wildcats run past Eagles

With an open week on the schedule, Harding Academy got one last nonconference test Friday night against one of the top private schools in Louisiana, taking a 31-14 victory over Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian in a neutral-site game played at Monticello.

Both teams entered the game at 6-0. Ouachita Christian had outscored it opponents 224-48, while the Wildcats had outscored their opponents 273-108.

The Wildcats and Eagles held one another scoreless through the first quarter and each scored 14 points in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, running back Isaac Baker scored on a 1-yard touchdown run before Griffin Thomas' 27-yard field goal made the score 24-14.

In the fourth quarter, quarterback Owen Miller connected with Endy McGalliard for a 73-yard touchdown to make it 31-14.

Miller finished with 259 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21-of-26 passing. Baker rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries, caught 7 passes for 78 yards and scored 1 touchdown. McGalliard caught 7 passes for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns. University of Arkansas linebacker commit Wyatt Simmons led the defense with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

4A-4 chaos

There's no conference in the state that's been as unpredictable as the 4A-4 this season.

Atop the nine-team conference is Central Arkansas Christian with a 4-2 conference record, holding the tie-breaker over Pottsville. Behind them are four teams tied at 3-2 and Benton Harmony Grove a half game behind that at 3-3. All seven teams are fighting for four playoff spots.

Friday night's slate added to an already chaotic conference.

Clinton won a shootout over CAC, 53-50. That game had 11 lead changes. Clinton running back Zane Widener rushed for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns and also caught a TD pass.

CAC quarterback Grayson Wilson, a University of Arkansas commit, completed 13 of 19 passes for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and three touchdowns.

Lamar beat Pottsville 32-20 for the Apaches' second straight loss. Mayflower and Benton Harmony Grove each won to keep pace with the pack.

Two-way dominance

After Benton, the race for the No. 2 seed in the 6A-East that comes with a first-round bye is tightly contested.

On Friday night, Marion defeated rival West Memphis to take the tie-breaker for the second spot as both teams sit at 5-1 in conference play.

One spot behind them is Little Rock Catholic, the defending conference champion.

Against Sylvan Hills on Friday, the Rockets were stifling on defense and held the Bears to 56 yards of offense.

Sylvan Hills quarterback Tyler Hampton completed 9 of 18 passes for 51 yards. Sylvan Hills' leading rusher was Malachi Sherwin with 12 yards on two carries. Hampton had minus-16 yards on 13 attempts.

On offense, the Rockets put up modest statistics in a 42-0 win. Quarterback Jackson England completed 5 of 11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 40 yards and a score. Running back Cooper Nannen totaled 76 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.