WOW celebrates 10 years!

WOW - or Women's Own Worth was created over 10 years ago to help victims of violent crime. Started by Jajuan Legate Archer,





of Saline County, after her own brush with violence, this non-profit organization has worked hard to help people across our state, connecting them to needed services, providing therapy and support, scholarships, and just last year opened their first of what is hoped for, a series of transitional homes in a pocket community. Wowapalooza,





their main fund raiser for the year has met for the past 10 years at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion. In past years, it was an evening gala and silent auction, but this year was held as a luncheon with a virtual silent auction and a live auction.





Jajuan and her board work tirelessly to make every event a meaningful experience. I always enjoy supporting this event.





Not only is the event crucial to their organization as a fundraiser, but it also aims to raise awareness for victims of domestic abuse and violent crimes. For the past 9 years, they have honored a woman of the year. For the 10th anniversary, they highlighted the past 9 women of the year.

WOW is making a difference. To find out how you can help visit their website.



