1-year-old fatally struck by vehicle

Detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child who was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon near Melbourne, according to the Izard County sheriff's office.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call about the collision and responded to the 3900 block of Lunenburg Road, deputies said.

Paramedics also responded to the scene, but the child could not be saved, according to a sheriff's office news release.

No foul play is suspected, deputies said.

The sheriff's office released no further details.