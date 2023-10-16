2 Golden Lions display talent in loss to MVSU

ITTA BENA, Miss. -- Two University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff players showed promise Saturday, though it wasn't enough to win.

Sophomore quarterback Chancellor Edwards and running back Kierstan Rogers had some good moments despite UAPB's 42-17 loss to Mississippi Valley State.

Edwards played some last season but hadn't appeared for the Golden Lions this year. With UAPB (1-5, 0-3 SWAC) trailing 14-3 at halftime, head coach Alonzo Hampton decided to give Edwards a chance.

"Just trying to give another kid an opportunity," Hampton said. "We'll continue to do that. We gotta play kids that earn it in practice, and Chance is a very intelligent young man, so he deserved an opportunity to play, so I was glad for him to be able to get in the game and do that."

After a quick three-and-out by MVSU (1-5, 1-2), Rogers started UAPB's first drive of the half with runs of 13 and 55 yards, getting the Golden Lions to the Delta Devils' 10-yard line.

Two plays later, Edwards threw his first pass of the season, a 10-yard touchdown to Tristan Ballard, which cut the deficit to 14-10. He threw a second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, this one a 23-yard strike to Kenji Lewis.

Edwards said he and the Golden Lions got off to a great start in the second half but needed to do more.

"Coach [Hampton] gave me a chance to light a spark," Edwards said. "I came in, made a couple of good plays, also had a couple mistakes that I could have came in and did better on, but we're going to learn from this and move on to next week, and hopefully we can get ready for Alcorn."

UAPB's running backs have taken some hits so far this season. Johness Davis led the way in the first two games but played limited snaps over the next three because of an injury. He started Saturday against MVSU but only carried the ball seven times for 15 yards. All but one of those runs came in the first half.

Michael Jamerson suffered an apparent leg injury in UAPB's previous game against Southern and did not play Saturday.

Rogers appeared to get hurt during the second half against MVSU but soon reentered the game. He helped lead UAPB to a 234-yard rushing performance.

He said the UAPB running backs are like brothers.

"We all go for each other," Rogers said. "When I'm in the game, they running for me. When they in the game, I'm running for them. We all rooting for each other. So it's a brotherhood, a family."

Rogers' big runs to start the second half were his first carries of the game and by the end he had racked up 108 yards rushing.

Hampton said Rogers did well with his second-half opportunity, but he needs that type of performance from his team in the first half, too.

"I don't want to say they're junk yards, but they're yards when the game's kind of out of reach," Hampton said. "I'm happy for Kierstan, because he runs hard, but we need those yards in the first half."

UAPB had 95 rushing yards at halftime.