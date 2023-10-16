Area Sports Roundup

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Bentonville dominates at Hot Springs

Six Bentonville girls finished in the top 10 and easily claimed the team title during the Lake Hamilton Invitational held Saturday morning at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.

The Lady Tigers finished the meet with 24 points, while Mount St. Mary was a distant second with 88. Greenwood was third at 106, while Russellville (111) and Cabot (130) rounded out the top five teams.

Defending 6A state champion and Tennessee commit Haley Loewe led Bentonville's strong performance at the 5,000-meter course -- the same course that will host the Arkansas cross country championships in early November -- with a winning time of 18:16.9. Loewe was almost 50 seconds ahead of teammate Devyn O'Daniel, who took second at 19:05.1.

Ember Chariton, Lily Aicklen, Hannah Hanson and Riley Ammons then took sixth through 10th, respectively, as they all finished within 20 seconds of each other. Carole Werner was Greenwood's top runner, taking 11th with a time of 20:35.1.

Bentonville's boys were just as dominant, placing five runners among the top eight and finishing with 25 points. Russellville took second with 115, followed by Bentonville West and Don Tyson School of Innovation with 130 each and Cabot with 135.

Matthew Shelly led Bentonville with his second-place performance as he finished in 15:48.8, less than 7 seconds behind individual winner Joseph Bariola of Hot Springs Lakeside. Eli Seavey, Owen Kelley and Payton Brack finished fourth through sixth, respectively, while James American Horse was eighth.

Sam Gerhardt was Bentonville West's top runner, finishing 10th at 16:24.8. Pedro Morales led Don Tyson with his 11th-place finish at 16:33.7.

Van Buren Classic

BOYS

Class 5A-6A

TEAM SCORES 1. Fayetteville 20; 2. Fort Smith Southside 37; 3. Van Buren 67; 4. Fort Smith Northside 126; 5. Bentonville West 132.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Wesley Marsh, Fayetteville, 16:04.26; 2. Nate Rogerson, Fayetteville, 16:04.83; 3. David Marsh, Fayetteville, 16:06.21; 4. Evan Smith, FS Southside, 16:11.34; 5. Rhett Moss, FS Southside, 16:18.24; 6. Oz Brewer, Fayetteville, 16:18.57; 7. Ashton Alder, FS Southside, 16:31.62; 8. Johnathan Mbugua, Fayetteville, 16:33.96; 9. Braden Palmer, FS Southside, 16:57.48; 10. Nate Whittington, Van Buren, 16:58.30; 11. Mason Saffell, Van Buren, 17:07.74; 12. Joe Griggs, FS Southside, 17:12.54; 13. Reid Mullens, Van Buren, 17:13.14; 14. Cash Guenther, Fayetteville, 17:17.70; 15. Eli Adams, Van Buren, 17:19.79.

Class 1A-4A

TEAM SCORES 1. Ozark Catholic 71; 2. Providence Academy 76; 3. Gravette 96; 4. Pottsville 102; 5. Founders Classical 154; 6. Haas Hall-Bentonville 156; 7. Waldron 174; 8. Cookson Hills Christian 178; 9. Ozark 186; 10. Subiaco Academy 203.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Matthew Thurman, Shiloh Christian, 15:57.18; 2. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 16:10.35; 3. Ethan Maline, Providence, 16:49.17; 4. Ethan Lacy, Pottsville, 16:52.93; 5. James Orndorff, Gravette, 17:06.78; 6. Jacen Heiner, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 17:10.35; 7. Nicholas Wheeler, Founders, 17:13.56; 8. Chandler Fryar, Pottsville, 17:16.03; 9. Paxon Chernota, Gravette, 17:24.45; 10. Joey Squillace, Ozark Catholic, 17:29.91; 11. Easton Cunningham, Pottsville, 17:37.60; 12. Ben Frederick, Ozark Catholic, 17:40.47; 13. Liam Kile, Ozark, 17:41.40; 14. Jack Hooe, Shiloh Christian, 17:42.30; 15. Grant Hanberg, Founders, 17:44.82.

GIRLS

Class 5A-6A

TEAM SCORES 1. Fayetteville 19; 2. Fort Smith Southside 48; 3. Bentonville West 72; 4. Van Buren 106; 5. Fort Smith Northside 142.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Emelia Hesselgren, Fayetteville, 18:41.67; 2. Cadence Hodge, FS Southside, 18:51.54; 3. Kayli Fitzhugh, Fayetteville, 18:56.28; 4. Eliana Harter, Fayetteville, 19:22.40; 5. Ella Snively, Fayetteville, 19:38.31; 6.Adison Siepielski, Fayetteville, 19:50.82; 7. Caelynn Hodge, FS Southside, 19:52.44; 8. Malaya Johnson, Bentonville West, 19:54.21; 9. Abbigail McCarty, Van Buren, 19:59.97; 10. Abigail Harding, FS Southside, 20:06.30; 11. Tanner Hughes, Fayetteville, 20:26.82; 12. Michaela Kaelin, FS Southside, 20:35.59; 13. Delaney Brown, Bentonville West, 20:38.01; 14. Ivette Garcia, Bentonville West, 20:41.94; 15. Annie Grace Walker, Fayetteville, 21:01.17.

Class 1A-4A

TEAM SCORES 1. Gravette 33; 2. Pottsville 75; 3. Ozark Catholic 78; 4. Providence Academy 87; 5. Haas Hall-Fayetteville 122; 6. Waldron 140; 7. Haas Hall-Bentonville 145.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Jane Adams, Providence, 18:38.97; 2. Julia Whorton, Gravette, 18:57.96; 3. Keira Ralph, Gravette, 20:24.15; 4. Clare Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 20:33.27; 5. Layla Maline, Providence, 20:35.43; 6. Mayli Martin, Pottsville, 20:50.36; 7. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 20:54.93; 8. Litzy Garcia, Gravette, 21:06.20; 9. Abby Rochelle, West Fork, 21:07.63; 10. Audrey Birge, Pottsville, 21:23.07; 11. Anna Kedrowski, Gravette, 21:31.26; 12. Kinleigh Adkison, Pottsville, 22:05.43; 13. Mariana Keiser, Founders, 22:05.82; 14. Adelaide Ledbetter, Founders, 22:07.80; 15. Emily Defoor, Waldron, 22:11.48.