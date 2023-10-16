OPINION | JESSE TURNER: Change takes courage





I have received a Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Community Service Award from Presidents Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump. A testament to my work in Pine Bluff appears in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Records and the United States National Archives. I have six letters from six U.S. presidents. The first Pine Bluff resident to speak at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and the University of Notre Dame Law School event, the first in Arkansas to receive the 400 Distinguished Award from the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission. Traveling across the country to speak and learn gives me standing in Pine Bluff. My work here and recognized nationally is to improve my community to be better and a safer place to live and raise children.

I am deeply saddened today by what I read in the daily paper regarding political leaders; they can't seem to work together, they sue one another, etc. When do we get it together? The last time I ran for city council and lost, I asked God why I couldn't win. My resume is sterling. His spirit told me, "I don't want you in the club because I need someone to speak truth to power." I understood. I will follow God's directions.

Pine Bluff looks like a third-world country in some areas, and this is a fact. I have always spoken to things that negatively affect people's quality of life. Politicians don't; it's what's best for my reelection. The average politician wants power over constituents, so they circle their wagons against a conservative with reasonable solutions and a threat to their narrative about a Black Conservative. Politicians should advocate for pressing issues affecting the quality of life and place in Pine Bluff. Politicians could ask for open GFPB Board meetings that allow the public to be in attendance and website updates on GFPB activities monthly.

Look at your neighborhoods, and what do you see? Why aren't politicians publicly addressing all these outrageous and ridiculously high utility prices that are ripping the community off, but my friends remain silent? Which elected official do you see working to fix these state highways running through Pine Bluff?

My internet is down, as well as other families in parts of the east side and elsewhere in Pine Bluff. AT&T offered a reward a few months ago; two people were caught and let go. It looks like they're out stealing again. They stole the internet wire about three weeks ago. AT&T repaired it, and in less than three days, the thieves stole the internet wire again, and that's frustrating! Technicians tell me the thieves are breaking into their shop and stealing wire, and they can't get help from the city. Someone needs to talk with AT&T!

For years, the railroad tracks at Sixth and Hickory have been barricaded with no opening in sight. Which politicians are correcting this multi-year problem with Union Pacific to get the street reopened? Who is working on getting this eyesore and the avenue reopened?

The last time we had a grocery store on the east side was November 2022, but with our optics, we may never see a grocery store rushing to come to Pine Bluff.

Most are convinced not to speak out or support those not a part of the club; if one does support a different view, it threatens the power of the elected. Pine Bluff, a city of about 40,000, has partisan elections. Almost 94% of towns in Arkansas don't have partisan elections. Club members will only want partisans to maintain control. Why not require those elected candidates wishing to seek another office to resign their seats before they can pursue another position in city government?

Our city streets are a mess, and drainage is a big problem. Don't look at this as an indictment on all politicians but as an encouragement for change. Could you look around, and you can tell why I wrote these words? Today's atmosphere in our city will drive some away, including me; what we are witnessing will stifle economic growth and job creation, college graduates will leave, etc. I love Pine Bluff, but pretty soon enough becomes enough. Change takes courage.

Jesse C. Turner is pastor of Elm Grove Baptist Church and executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.



