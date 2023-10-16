Charles, Hale lead Bears to fifth win

For different reasons, linebacker Demetrius Charles and running back Darius Hale watched the University of Central Arkansas' miraculous 38-33 comeback against Southeast Missouri State on Oct. 7 from the sideline.

For Charles, it was a first-half targeting call that put him there. He remained on the sideline throughout the second half, cheering on and coaching up his teammates in his shoulder pads despite the ejection that comes with a targeting penalty.

Charles, a sophomore from Texarkana, made the most of his time back on the field in Saturday's 24-21 win over Stephen F. Austin, recording a team season-high and career-high 17 tackles, including a quarterback hurry on the final defensive stand to clinch the win.

"Every play I step out there I just want to get a stop," Charles said. "Every time the ball is snapped, I just want to get them down. Just do what I can do to help the team. Last week I was almost kind of like a cheerleader, but this time I was in there trying to help the team win. So it was way different."

Charles now leads UCA (5-2, 2-0 UAC), No. 20 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), with 46 tackles after Saturday's performance. He also leads the Bears with four quarterback hurries.

"He was a great cheerleader," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "That might have been one of the most proud games I've ever been of DC last week when he obviously got disqualified for the targeting call in the first half. But this dude was in the middle of everything last week. And to be able to come back and combat that with a 17-tackle game, Are you kidding me?

"That's what college athletics is about right there."

On the other end of the sideline was Darius Hale, UCA's leading rusher in 2021 and 2022.

With the transfer of ShunDerrick Powell, the 2022 ASUN Co-Offensive Player of the Year, to Conway and the continual involvement of Kylin James, Hale's workload has shrunk this season. He's averaging 43 rushing yards per game on 53 total carries. Powell is averaging 125.4 yards per game on nearly twice the carries.

Against Southeast Missouri, Hale was limited to just one carry for 2 yards as James got the nod from Brown and his staff down the stretch.

But against Stephen F. Austin, it was a different story. Hale received a season-high 13 carries, and he repaid the favor with a season-high 91 rushing yards, including a 35-yard burst in the second quarter. Hale accounted for nearly a third of UCA's 309 yards on offense.

"I couldn't be more proud of him, it makes my heart happy for him," Brown said. "Because he hadn't stopped working hard, had a great attitude, supports his teammates. You know, it's not easy whenever you've got the talent we have in some spots. There's one ball to go around.

"I felt like he was poised to have a night like tonight and [it's] just good to see him do that."