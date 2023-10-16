COLLEGE FOOTBALL IN ARKANSAS: Rex Nelson's predictions for week 8

Same song, yet another verse.

We wrote last week that we believed "the Hogs will find a way yet again to stay within striking distance on the road." The three-point loss at Alabama was even closer than we thought it would be. Still, it's a defeat, dropping Arkansas to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Southeastern Conference play. Those high hopes of August now seem like the distant past.

That's the fourth loss by seven points or less. The good news is that this team is still playing hard.

It was Arkansas' 17th consecutive loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide is now 121-4 against unranked teams under Nick Saban.

Saban is 20-2 as a head coach against Arkansas teams (17-0 at Alabama and 3-2 at LSU). His last loss to Arkansas was the 2002 Miracle on Markham at War Memorial Stadium.

College football predictions will keep you humble. Last week, we bragged about a 9-0 weekend and a stellar 47-6 record for the season. Then, we went 0-3 on the Great American Conference picks.

What did we learn?

We learned that Harding, which we knew had a fine team, is even better than we thought. The Bisons could make a run for the NCAA Division II national championship this season.

We learned that Southern Arkansas, now 6-1, has improved tremendously since its 28-point loss at Ouachita earlier in the season.

And we learned that the University of Arkansas at Monticello has pretty much thrown in the towel following the loss of talented quarterback Demilon Brown. After winning their first two games, the Boll Weevils have now lost five consecutive contests.

In the SWAC, we learned that UAPB is even worse than we thought. The Golden Lions were blown out by a previously winless Mississippi Valley State squad.

The 2-4 record last Saturday means the season record is now 49-10. Let's get to the picks for this week's games.

Arkansas 30, Mississippi State 27 -- The Razorbacks are finally playing a home game again, and it's one they should win. The Bulldogs come in with a 3-3 record. They're 0-3 in SEC play. The wins were by scores of 48-7 over Southeastern Louisiana, 31-24 over Arizona and 41-28 over Western Michigan. The losses were by scores of 41-14 to LSU, 37-30 to South Carolina and 40-17 to Alabama.

Coastal Carolina 34, Arkansas State 32 -- The Red Wolves had an open date last week. They're home in Jonesboro on Saturday against Coastal Carolina. Both teams are 3-3 and appear to be evenly matched from a talent perspective. Coastal Carolina's three victories were by scores of 30-16 over Jacksonville State, 66-7 over Duquesne and 27-24 over Appalachian State. Its losses were by scores of 27-13 to UCLA, 30-17 to Georgia State and 38-28 to Georgia Southern.

Alcorn State 20, UAPB 8 -- The Golden Lions fell to 1-5 overall (the only win having come against an NAIA school) and 0-3 in the SWAC with a 42-17 loss on the road to Mississippi Valley State. UAPB is back home this week against a 3-3 Alcorn State squad. Alcorn's wins were by scores of 17-3 over McNeese State, 23-20 over Alabama State and 25-24 over Grambling. The losses were by scores of 40-14 to Southern Mississippi, 38-10 to Stephen F. Austin and 23-20 to Prairie View A&M.

Harding 40, Southern Arkansas 21 -- The 7-0 Bisons moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 in the country in NCAA Division II with a 41-10 win over Ouachita before a packed house in Searcy on Saturday night. That victory ended Ouachita's 18-game GAC winning streak. Ouachita had last lost a road game two years earlier in Searcy. The game was tied 10-10 midway through the third quarter, but the Bisons then took over on the ground with their double-slot option offense. They finished with 427 yards rushing and no yards passing. Southern Arkansas moved to 6-1 with its 35-34 win over Henderson in Arkadelphia. O.B. Jones hit Kamden Perry for a 31-yard score with 4:24 left in the game. Jones passed for 132 yards and rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns. The two teams meet in the Murphy USA Classic at El Dorado. Southern Arkansas is good, but Harding is superior.

Ouachita 38, Arkansas Tech 21 -- After starting the season 0-4, the Wonder Boys have now won three consecutive games. They posted a 24-10 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Saturday. The bad news is that they now must make the trip to Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia to take on an angry group of Tigers. Given the margin of the loss at Harding, Ouachita needs to win all four of its remaining games to make the NCAA Division II playoffs. Ouachita dropped from No. 5 to No. 14 in this week's poll from the American Football Coaches Association.

Henderson 39, UAM 19 -- The close loss to Southern Arkansas dropped the Reddies to 5-2 and out of the Top 25. This remans a dangerous Henderson team, though. It's a shame the Boll Weevils lost Brown, who might have been the most athletic quarterback in the conference. As went Brown, so went the Weevils. Saturday's game is in Monticello, but don't expect Henderson to have much trouble.



