Eagles left floored by four turnovers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Robert Saleh stepped from the podium at his postgame news conference and let loose a little.

"They ain't 12-0 no more!" the excited New York Jets coach declared Sunday.

No, the Philadelphia Eagles are no longer unbeaten against the Jets. And they're no longer undefeated this season.

Breece Hall ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining, one play after Tony Adams intercepted Jalen Hurts, and the Jets erased an 11-point deficit and held on to shock the Eagles 20-14.

"There's no quit in this team," quarterback Zach Wilson said.

The Jets (3-3) appeared on their way to falling to 0-13 in their history against the Eagles, but Hurts' third interception of the game -- and the fourth turnover by Philadelphia -- was returned by Adams 45 yards to put New York into immediate scoring position.

"I mean, that was huge," Wilson said. "You know, we needed that one. And he came through for us."









Hall's run shook MetLife Stadium as the Jets fans went wild, then Wilson connected with Randall Cobb on a two-point conversion.

The Eagles (5-1) got one more chance, but the Jets' defense stiffened -- as it had all game, shutting out Philadelphia in the second half. Hurts' deep throw to DeVonta Smith on fourth down was knocked away by Jordan Whitehead, and Wilson and the offense took two kneel downs to seal an unlikely victory.

Hurts finished 28 of 45 for 280 yards and a touchdown to D'Andre Swift, but he tied a career worst with three picks against a Jets defense that was missing starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

"You look at this game, you have so many missed opportunities and, really, so many mistakes as if you're kind of giving it away," Hurts said.

The Jets head into their bye-week break at .500 -- which didn't seem possible when Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn left Achilles tendon four plays into his debut with New York. The Jets have defeated Buffalo and Josh Allen, Denver and Russell Wilson and the Eagles and Hurts. They also took Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs down to the wire in a loss.

"Through these first six weeks, we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks," Saleh said. "I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them."

Wilson was 19 of 33 for 186 yards and no touchdowns but also had no turnovers -- and the defense kept the Jets in it. Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals, a week after booting five. Adams, Bryce Hall and Quinnen Williams each had interceptions, and Quincy Williams recovered a fumble by Swift.

With the Eagles leading 14-12 and facing a third-and-6 from their own 22, Hurts launched a pass down the left sideline that A.J. Brown corralled before going out of bounds. Saleh challenged, saying Brown didn't have total control, but the call was upheld after video review.

The defense then stiffened and Jake Elliott was wide right on a 37-yard attempt -- helping set up the Jets' comeback.

"Any time you're minus-4 in the turnovers, you're not going to win many games," Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said.

