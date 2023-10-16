Goff’s passing lifts Lions to 5-1 record

TAMPA, Fla. -- Jared Goff and the streaking Detroit Lions keep finding different ways to win.

A week after improving on their best start in more than a decade without injured star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the NFC North leaders used Goff's arm and a stingy defense to overcome the loss of leading rusher David Montgomery to beat the sputtering Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6 on Sunday.

With Montgomery (ribs) sidelined after the second quarter and injured backup Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) also unavailable, Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns to help the Lions win their fourth consecutive game following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

At 5-1, the Lions are off to their fastest start since 2011 and share the NFL's best record.

"We've played well for six weeks. It's four in a row for us. It's a pretty good feeling, yeah, it certainly is," Goff said.

"I can't say enough about our defensive performance today and really for five games this year, to be honest with you," Lions Coach Dan Campbell said. "Man, we're just playing as one unit right now. When your defense only gives up six points it's saying a lot."

Goff tossed TD passes of 27 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown and 45 yards to Jameson Williams, converting on third-and-13 in one instance and third-and-10 on the other as Detroit won for the seventh time in eight road games dating to last season.

The Lions' defense did its part by intercepting Baker Mayfield once, limiting the Bucs (3-2) to 251 yards of total offense and forcing Tampa Bay to settle for field goals of 33 and 36 yards on its only possessions that ended in Detroit's red zone.

"It was awful," Mayfield said. "We didn't start fast, we didn't pick it up in the middle and we didn't close strong. The Lions are a good ball club, but if we play like that we'll lose every time."

Will Harris intercepted a Mayfield pass that was tipped at the line to set up Riley Patterson's 30-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead. Goff put Detroit ahead for good by finishing an eight-play, 75-yard drive with his TD throw to St. Brown on third-and-13 from the Bucs 27.

St. Brown caught a short throw on the left, took off across the middle of the field and picked up a key block from running back Craig Reynolds, who flattened cornerback Carlton Davis III to allow the receiver to turn the corner and not only pick up the first down but make it to the end zone for a 10-3 lead.

"They did a good job on third down. I think we were 2 for 12 on third down, which is not very good at all," Bucs Coach Todd Bowles said, adding he felt his team, which leads the NFC South, was sluggish coming out of its bye week.

"We weren't very good on first or second down either," Bowles continued, "so you can say the whole game was a wash from an offensive standpoint."

Goff completed 30 of 44 passes without an interception and was sacked three times. St. Brown, who missed Detroit's lopsided win over Carolina the previous week due to an abdomen injury, finished with 12 receptions for 124 yards, both season highs.

Mayfield was 19 of 37 for 206 yards and an interception. The Bucs were limited to 46 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

The Lions, meanwhile, were held to 40 yards rushing on 22 attempts. Montgomery carried six times for 14 yards before being injured on his only reception. Reynolds filled in with a team-high 15 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 28 yards.

Detroit3773--20

Tampa Bay0330--6

First Quarter

Det--FG Patterson 30, 8:09.

Second Quarter

TB--FG McLaughlin 33, 7:34.

Det--St. Brown 27 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 2:39.

Third Quarter

TB--FG McLaughlin 36, 7:44.

Det--Williams 45 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:19.

Fourth Quarter

Det--FG Patterson 36, 12:00.

DetTB

First downs1913

Total Net Yards380251

Rushes-yards22-4016-46

Passing34 205

Punt Returns3-330-0

Kickoff Returns2-383-55

Interceptions Ret.1-00-0

Comp-Att-Int30-44-019-37-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-131-1

Punts4-45.06-54.167

Fumbles-Lost1-00-0

Penalties-Yards5-355-33

Time of Possession36:3023:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Detroit, C.Reynolds 10-15, Montgomery 6-14, Ozigbo 3-5, Raymond 1-3, Goff 2-3. Tampa Bay, R.White 7-26, Vaughn 6-9, Mayfield 2-6, Thompkins 1-5.

PASSING--Detroit, Goff 30-44-0-353. Tampa Bay, Mayfield 19-37-1-206.

RECEIVING--Detroit, St. Brown 12-124, LaPorta 4-36, J.Reynolds 3-50, Raymond 3-23, Williams 2-53, C.Reynolds 2-28, Montgomery 1-19, Ozigbo 1-8, Wright 1-7, M.Jones 1-5. Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-77, Evans 4-49, R.White 3-12, Palmer 2-47, Thompkins 2-(minus 2), Otton 1-15, Durham 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Detroit, Patterson 52.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)



Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) avoids the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 27-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) rolls out to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores on a 27-yard touchdown reception as running back Craig Reynolds (13) blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) avoids the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 27-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) gestures a first down against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)



Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates his 27-yard touchdown reception with Brock Wright (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)



Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrates his 45-yard touchdown reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

