HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex's Nelson's rankings after eight weeks

Eight weeks of the high school football season have been completed, and only three weeks remain in the regular season.

Once again last week, we saw no major upsets among ranked teams.

The biggest game of the week saw our No. 2 team overall, Fayetteville, roll to a 42-21 victory over Bentonville, which remains at No. 8 in the overall Top 10.

The top-ranked teams in each of the six classifications remain the same.

Conway is No. 1 overall and in Class 7A following a 47-17 victory over Fort Smith Northside, Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A after a 42-0 shutout of Lake Hamilton, and Little Rock Parkview is No. 1 in Class 5A following a 64-6 win over Texarkana.

Warren is still No. 1 in Class 4A following a 39-23 victory over previously undefeated DeWitt, and Prescott is No. 1 in Class 3A after a 31-14 win over Homer from Louisiana. Mineral Springs, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, had an open date last week.

Here are the updated rankings:

Overall

1. Conway

2. Fayetteville

3. Little Rock Parkview

4. Bryant

5. Greenwood

6. Little Rock Christian

7. Benton

8. Bentonville

9. Marion

10. Warren





Class 7A

1. Conway

2. Fayetteville

3. Bryant

4. Bentonville

5. Rogers

Class 6A

1. Greenwood

2. Little Rock Christian

3. Benton

4. Marion

5. Pulaski Academy





Class 5A

1. Little Rock Parkview

2. Joe T. Robinson

3. Shiloh Christian

4. Little Rock Mills

5. Pine Bluff





Class 4A

1. Warren

2. Malvern

3. Harding Academy

4. Elkins

5. Ozark





Class 3A

1. Prescott

2. Salem

3. Camden Harmony Grove

4. Booneville

5. Hoxie





Class 2A

1. Mineral Springs

2. Hazen

3. Bigelow

4. Des Arc

5. East Poinsett County



