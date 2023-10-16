Hogs return home aiming to rebound





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas football team finally is going to spend a weekend at home.

When Arkansas plays Mississippi State at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, it will be the Razorbacks' first home game in five weeks.

The road has been rough for the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) as they lost at No. 19 LSU 34-31, to Texas A&M 34-22 in Arlington, Texas, at No. 13 Ole Miss 27-20 and at No. 11 Alabama 24-21 on Saturday.

Arkansas' five-game losing streak -- the longest in Coach Sam Pittman's four seasons -- began when BYU beat the Razorbacks 38-31 in Fayetteville on Sept. 16.

"I think the good Lord puts us in a lot of situations, I do," Pittman said. "To learn and different things.

"Going into this stretch starting with BYU, I wouldn't have dreamt -- or nobody else -- that we would be sitting here 2-5."

Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3) had an open date on Saturday.

"I just hope that we learn from it as coaches," Pittman said of the brutal schedule, which featured playing the first four conference games away from home for the first time since 1925. "I hope it's made us stronger. I hope it's made us a better team.

"That's yet to be determined until we get out there and play Mississippi State. I think there's a lot of things to learn from it.

"How you address your team, how the team responds to you."

Alabama held on to beat Arkansas after it trailed 24-6 in the third quarter then scored the game's final 15 points.

"Your main concern is how do you motivate the team and how do you get them better and are you going to lose them?" Pittman said. "I think we all kind of agree we haven't done that, but we've got to figure out a way to win."

Arkansas is the only SEC team that hasn't played at least one conference game at home. No. 1 Georgia and Vanderbilt have played three SEC home games.

"It's real exciting, getting to play in front of people that love you," Razorbacks defensive end Landon Jackson said. "Play on your own field. Be in the environment you're used to. I'm excited for it and I think the whole team is."

The Razorbacks were underdogs in their first four SEC games, but they held leads in all of them, including 13-3 at LSU, 3-0 over Texas A&M, 20-17 at Ole Miss and 6-0 at Alabama.

"I don't like moral victories, I don't take them," running back Rashod Dubinion said. "But at the end of the game, just finish, execute.

"If we execute more, we'll be more consistent and we'll win a lot of games."

Arkansas plays four of its last five games at home. It has an open date after the Mississippi State game, then plays at Florida and finishes at home against Auburn, Florida International and No. 20 Missouri.

"We're not happy to get beat by Alabama," Pittman said. "Nobody is. Our players aren't.

"But you have to continue to fight and continue to get better. And if we'll do that, surely there's going to be some team that's not ranked in the top 15 in the country that's going to play us at some point at our place."

Arkansas needs to finish with at least six victories to be guaranteed of playing in a bowl game for the third consecutive season.

"We've got a hard road to get bowl eligible, but that is our goal," Pittman said. "We've got to start it Saturday."

Pittman said he's been told the Arkansas-Mississippi State game is close to being sold out.

"We need to see our fans," Pittman said. "We appreciate them staying with us. They're staying with us because they're packing the stadium when we get back in there."



