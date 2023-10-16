Daniel Galanter, 55, a sex offender of New York City's Bronx borough, was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child pornography as part of "Operation Corregidor," a federal yearslong investigation into the underground child sex webcam industry in the Philippines.

Idan Ofer, Israeli billionaire and Harvard University board member, and his wife quit their board positions at the university, citing a "lack of clear evidence of support" toward the people of Israel from university leadership.

LaTonya Floyd, 55, sister of George Floyd, who was killed in May 2020 during his arrest, said she hopes the next time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin "kneels down, it's to help someone up, instead of holding them down."

Maxwell Friedman was charged with second-degree assault as a hate crime and third-degree assault as a hate crime, as well as harassment and weapons possession, in an attack on an Israeli Columbia University student during an argument linked to the ongoing Israeli war, Manhattan prosecutors said.

Darryes Hill, 35, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property, as the Bibb County, Ga., sheriff's office said he opened fire at a Waffle House, wounding three people who were paying for their food.

Alex Diaz de la Portilla, a suspended Republican city commissioner in Miami, pleaded innocent to bribery and money laundering on allegations that he accepted $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve construction of a sports facility.

Connor Cato was cited for speeding with a "placeholder" fine of $1.4 million, which wasn't meant "as a threat to scare anybody into court," said Joshua Peacock, a spokesperson for Savannah's city government.

Quinn Mitchell, 15, was briefly ejected by police officers from the First in the Nation Leadership Summit, a candidate showcase organized by the New Hampshire Republican Party.

Julie Menin, 55, a council member in the Manhattan borough of New York City, received a handwritten letter in the mail threatening her and wrote on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, that it "was pages long [with] horrific graphic sexual violence too shocking to post."