KJ: We are tired of losing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks seemed bowed but not beaten after Saturday's 24-21 loss at No. 11 Alabama.

The Razorbacks lost their fifth consecutive game, their fourth in a row away from home against an SEC West rival, to fall to 2-5.

Arkansas will host yet another SEC West opponent, Mississippi State, on Saturday, needing to stack wins to reach bowl eligibility in November.

"We've got a hard road to get bowl-eligible, but that is our goal," Pittman said. "We've got to start it Saturday."

Pittman gave great thought to the question about what it will take to "get over the hump" in one-score games. Arkansas is 5-13 in that department under Pittman, including 0-4 this season with losses to BYU (38-31), at LSU (34-31), at Ole Miss (27-20) and at Alabama.

"I really don't know, obviously," Pittman said. "You've got to make a play at some point. You know, one-possession losses sometimes get skewed. You've got a stat and all that kind of stuff, but when you're a 3-touchdown underdog and you get beat by 3 and that goes in the same category of you're a 3-point favorite and you lose by 3, it's not the same thing.

"To answer that, we needed a stop. ... We had the ball with an opportunity to tie it up. I bet it was 94 yards away [actually 92], but you've got to have those drives. We've got to finish somehow, and we're just not doing it."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson captured what he thought was the mood of the team.

"We've all got the same mindset that enough is enough," Jefferson said. "We're tired of feeling this way. We're tired of losing. That's the main part, like we're tired of feeling this way.

"We want to get back in the win column. We want to be able to come in the locker room and celebrate and have fun and get back in the win column. But it's also been lessons learned being on the road through this stretch that we're on. Glad to be back at home next week."

Come to fight

Arkansas linebacker Jaheim Thomas said the Razorbacks are showing up each week and eager to get back in the win column.

"We always come to fight every game, every week," said Thomas, who had 10 tackles. "No matter who the opponent is, we're going to play our hearts out and we're going to fight. So we've just got to keep that up every week."

Added tailback Rashod Dubinion, "I feel like we fought. We'll never give up. I like that about our team. We've just got to pull through and finish."

Defensive end Landon Jackson, who had a career-high 3.5 sacks, said the Razorbacks rallied back after two communication busts led to Crimson Tide touchdowns in the first half.

"We came out and played a phenomenal second half besides the very end," Jackson said. "Very end, we've got to get the ball back for our offense whenever they're hot like that.

"Overall, it was a pretty good second half. Early on, we've just got to communicate better and make sure we're covering with the right guys."

Injury updates

Coach Sam Pittman said he is uncertain when star tailback Raheim Sanders or cornerback Dwight McGlothern would be able to return.

Sanders did not travel and missed his fourth game due to left knee swelling. McGlothern, who suffered a concussion against Texas A&M two weeks ago, did not play for a second consecutive game.

Additionally, linebacker Chris Paul, defensive tackle Cam Ball and cornerback Jaylon Braxton did not travel after being injured at Ole Miss the week before.

The Razorbacks were already down two cornerbacks in McGlothern and Braxton when they lost starter Kee'yon Stewart in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right ankle or leg injury.

Stewart did not return and Jaheim Singletary, a three-game starter, replaced him to pair with Lorando Johnson, who made his seventh start and his third at cornerback.

10 in T-Town

The Razorbacks have lost 10 consecutive games in Tuscaloosa, dating to a 34-31 double-overtime win in 2003.

Alabama has outscored Arkansas by a combined 372-158 in that span for an average score of 37-16.

Tempo up

The Razorbacks showed more up-tempo tendencies on offense in an effort to spark things up.

"We put it in today, put it in at Ole Miss, certain plays that we can go fast," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I felt like it helped us. I'll have to go back and look at the film to see what actually happened with it.

"It's just something to try to get us going. Just trying to steal one of those screens, we try to do up-tempo and things of that nature.

"We kind of got back to what we were doing in the first quarter, like going fast, everybody just lining up and go. Like, don't think too much. When you think a lot in football, you tend to make mistakes."

Ice, ice, baby

Quarterback KJ Jefferson walked into the interview room at Bryant-Denny Stadium with an ice pack wrapped around his knee, raising eyebrows and leading to the obvious question: Is the ice bag there for a precautionary measure?

"Yeah, it is, it is, it is, it is," Jefferson said. "Nothing major, nah."

Jefferson tied Rashod Dubinion with a team-high 14 carries, including 4 sacks for 38 lost yards, and was hit on a few other plays.

The 6-3, 245-pounder threw off blitzing cornerback Terrion Arnold, who had him wrapped up, and zipped a pass to tight end Var'keyes Gumms to set up a touchdown and two-point conversion that pulled Arkansas within 24-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Being Isaiah

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna got in the end zone for the second time this season with a bigger role on offense against the Crimson Tide.

Sategna had a 14-yard catch and run with a screen pass to start the Razorbacks' third possession, which ended in a 49-yard Cam Little field goal and a 6-0 lead with 2:05 left in the first quarter.

The 5-11, 180-pounder made a good strong-hands catch above his right shoulder to bring in a laser of a 5-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to pull the Hogs within 24-13 in the third quarter.

"Just looking for a big play ... a spark," Jefferson said of Sategna. "Just getting the ball in his hands and let him take off. Let him be natural and do what he does best, and that's run and create explosive plays for us. ... Try to get the ball as quick as possible in his hands and let him go be Isaiah."

Win or beat?

Alabama Coach Nick Saban, as is his custom, delivered a message to his team in his postgame remarks after Arkansas scored the final 15 points in the Tide's 24-21 win.

"I'll tell you like I told the team, it's great to win, it's great to be where we are in the SEC ... but there's a difference between beating the other team and winning the game," Saban said.

"Hopefully, we can learn how to beat the other team, not just win the game, but how to beat the other team; which means you have to play for 60 minutes, you have to execute and do it one play at a time for 60 minutes in the game."

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had a sub-par performance with 10 of 21 passing for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"I think we just got complacent," Milroe said. "I think there's a lot of things we've got to build on and learn from this game. We can't let it happen again.

"End of the day, we're not a finished product, and we've got to acknowledge that and so we just keep building and learn from the game today."

No turnovers

The Razorbacks played their first turnover-free game since a 28-6 win over Kent State in Week 2.

Arkansas had a 6-0 turnover margin after two games, but that has fallen to 11-7 through seven games, a plus-4 margin that puts the Razorbacks at 26th in the FBS at plus 0.57 per game.

Alabama also played without a turnover.