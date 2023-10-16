Grammar not taught

Unless since I retired teachers in Arkansas' school districts have changed their focus in teaching English or the ACT content has changed, there is a simple answer to the scores' lagging problem. Most English teachers prefer literature and tend to spend most of their time teaching it. The ACT is mostly grammar. The students who are probably chock-full of literature answers are doomed when they open their ACT booklets.

When students aren't taught grammar from elementary through high school, only those students who like the subject or spend their own time learning the construction of our language and how to form its various parts will do well on the ACT.

Also, some English teachers themselves do not know or understand grammar. That is the failing of our colleges' education departments where professors prefer literature because the subject matter allows them to pontificate rather than teach.

My comments are meant in no way to criticize English teachers, just the system. They are a hardworking bunch who try their best.

PATTIE S. SHINN

Huntsville

Education needs help

I am surprised and disgusted with the continuous complaints from the Democrats and teachers' union members concerning our Republican governor's LEARNS Act. I guess your idea is to just keep throwing millions of dollars at it and see if it will get better. You think?

This reminds me of when Republican Win Rockefeller brought new industry to Arkansas back about 50 years ago and all the squalling that went out saying, "We got it like we want it and don't need no help."

Well, we need help, so let the governor try to do something that maybe will help. I'm glad she is not satisfied with continuing with the failing schools that are turning out kids that can't read and write. Also, she can give you a definition of what a woman is when someone on the Supreme Court can't.

DON JONES

Bryant

Ticketing stolen cars

CNBC reported that 20 percent of parking tickets in San Francisco were on stolen cars, and the police had not been checking the registrations.

Do enforcement agencies check the license plate/registration on cars they are ticketing in Arkansas? If not, they should to get these cars back to their owners.

JIM BRITT

Little Rock