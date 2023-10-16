Little Rock man charged in machete death of Black Elvis accepts 35-year sentence

The 32-year-old man who killed Belvis -- the Little Rock Elvis Presley impersonator who sang and danced his way into the national spotlight...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Little Rock man charged in machete death of Black Elvis accepts 35-year sentencePrison sentence accepted in fatal ’21 machete attack by John Lynch | Today at 3:45 a.m.
Belvis, the "Black Elvis" portrayed by Dwayne Donnell Turner, entertains residents of Pleasant Valley Living Center in Little Rock in this Aug. 4, 2006 file photo. Nina Nelson listens at left. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)
Print Headline: LR man gets 35 years for killing Belvis
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT