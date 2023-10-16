Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock man charged in machete death of Black Elvis accepts 35-year sentence

Prison sentence accepted in fatal ’21 machete attack by John Lynch | Today at 3:45 a.m.
Belvis, the "Black Elvis" portrayed by Dwayne Donnell Turner, entertains residents of Pleasant Valley Living Center in Little Rock in this Aug. 4, 2006 file photo. Nina Nelson listens at left. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The 32-year-old man who killed Belvis -- the Little Rock Elvis Presley impersonator who sang and danced his way into the national spotlight...

Print Headline: LR man gets 35 years for killing Belvis

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT