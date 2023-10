The Arkansas Department of Public Safety reported a fatality involving a vehicle on Sunday.

At 2:20 a.m., Hunter Hornada, 26, of Hot Springs, was in the bed of a truck in Fountain Lake on Arkansas 5 north.

Hornada fell from the truck bed area and into the highway, Trooper Ryan Wingo of the Arkansas State Police reported.

The driver left the scene and has not been identified at this time. Hornada was pronounced dead at the scene by the Garland County coroner at 3:26 a.m.