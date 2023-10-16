Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed to work out details of their split in private, the Los Angeles Times confirmed Friday, just days after the former couple reached a temporary custody agreement regarding the care of their two children. Jonas has filed to dismiss the custody portion of their divorce case in Florida because that part of the case had been resolved and "the rest of the case was abated to see if the parties can resolve it themselves," a Jonas spokesperson said Friday. Page Six reported Friday that Jonas and Turner had reached "various agreements" and planned to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues." However, the intention to divorce still stands. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," Jonas and Turner said in a joint statement. They share two daughters: Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old whose name has not been publicly disclosed.

Bruce Willis is "incommunicative" now, according to "Moonlighting" creator Glenn Gordon Caron, after the actor's career-ending diagnoses of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Caron provided the "Die Hard" star's latest health update while discussing last week's streaming debut of the 1980s prime-time dramedy, which starred Cybill Shepherd and an up-and-coming Willis. Caron said Willis is happy that the series is now available to wider audiences, "even though he can't tell me that." "When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he's excited," Caron, 69, told the New York Post. The Emmy-nominated producer said that the process of getting Willis' breakout series to streaming took "quite a while." But he was able to communicate with Willis about getting the beloved series to viewers "before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now." Caron said Willis is "not totally verbal." Nor is he reading anymore because "all those language skills are no longer available to him." In February, Willis' family announced that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative brain disease that currently has no cure.