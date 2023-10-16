NFL Week 7 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads for SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10

Did you pick the Giants to cover the spread in Week 6? How about the Jets? The Browns? If so, I hope you entered last weeks Perfect 10 contest at SI Sportsbook.

If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today for Week 7. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000.

So, what do you have to lose?

Thats right. Absolutely nothing. Plus, the more picks you make correctly, the more free bets you can earn. Look for our expert picks this Friday as an added bonus.

Here are this weeks lines for SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10:

Lions at Ravens

Contest Line: Lions +2.5 | Ravens -2.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Lions are 5-1 on the season joining the Chiefs, Dolphins, 49ers, and Eagles. They are also 5-1 ATS and 3-0 ATS as the away team. The Ravens, who lead the AFC North, are 4-2 on the season and against the spread.

Raiders at Bears

Contest Line: Raiders -3.5 | Bears +3.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Bears will likely be without Justin Fields, who was just hitting his stride. On the other side, the Raiders could be without Jimmy Garappolo. Las Vegas is 3-3 ATS this year, while the Bears are 1-4-1. The Bears only win this season came at Soldier Field.

Browns at Colts

Contest Line: Browns -1.5 | Colts +1.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Browns upset the 49ers last week with PJ Walker at the helm. Their defense remains among the best in the league allowing only 15.4 points per game this season. The Colts have superstar Jonathan Taylor back alongside Zack Moss, but Gardner Minshew will start at QB in lieu of Anthony Richardson. The Browns are 3-2 ATS while the Colts are 3-3.

Bills at Patriots

Contest Line: Bills -9.5| Patriots +9.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bills nearly got upset by the Giants on Sunday but eked out the win. They are now 3-3 ATS. The Patriots have struggled with Mac Jones at QB this year. They are 1-5 ATS.

Commanders at Giants

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Contest Line: Commanders -1.5 | Giants +1.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Commanders are 3-3 ATS while the Giants -- who will either have Tyrod Taylor or Daniel Jones under center with Saquon Barkley in the backfield -- are 1-5.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Contest Line: Falcons +2.5| Buccaneers -2.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Falcons are starting to put the ball in the air more often with young QB Desmond Ridder. Ridder has now passed for 300-plus yards in consecutive games, and he will be looking to build on that vs. a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed an average of 265 passing yards per game. Atlanta has covered the spread only once this season, while the home team Buccaneers are 3-2 ATS.

Steelers at Rams

Contest Line: Steelers +3.5 | Rams -3.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

The Steelers return from bye this week and should have a healthier and well-rested Kenny Pickett. Somehow, Mike Tomlin figures out how to win games despite the offense scoring only 15.8 points per game this year. The Steelers are 3-2 ATS this year. The Rams look frisky again with Cooper Kupp back in the fold, and they are now 4-1-1 ATS this season, second only to the Dolphins and the Lions.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Contest Line: Cardinals +8.5 | Seahawks -8.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

The Cardinals failed to cover the spread last week vs. the Rams, but they are still 3-3 ATS for the season. The Seahawks lost to the Bengals, also falling to cover the spread, and they move to 3-2 ATS this season.

Packers at Broncos

Contest Line: Packers -1.5 | Broncos +1.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET |CBS

Jordan Love has struggled in his last few games and the Packers are 2-3 for the season, but they are 3-2 ATS. The Broncos are a mess and could soon be putting half the team on the trade block. They are 0-5-1 ATS this year.

Chargers at Chiefs

Contest Line: Chargers +5.5 | Chiefs -5.5

Game Info: Sunday Oct. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

This should be the game of the week as the division rivals are expected to have a shootout on Sunday afternoon. The Chargers were 2-2 ATS heading into Monday Night Football, while the Chiefs are 4-2. Both offenses are high-powered, but the Chiefs have the superior defense, allowing the second-fewest points per game this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.