GOLF

Kim tops in Vegas, again

Tom Kim now has something in common with Byron Nelson as the only players to have won the same PGA Tour event twice in the same season. Kim successfully defended his title Sunday in the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas when he closed with a 5-under 66 to emerge from a pack of a dozen players who had a chance in the final hour. Kim wound up winning by one shot over Adam Hadwin, who birded the final hole for a 67. Kim now has three PGA Tour titles in the last 15 months, at 21 the youngest player since Tiger Woods in 1997 to have three tour wins. He won in Las Vegas a year ago, beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin, when the Shiners Children's Open was early in the season. Now, the Las Vegas event is still part of the same season because the PGA Tour goes to a calendar season starting in 2024. Nelson won the San Francisco Open in January 1944, and the same tournament in December of 1994, both times at Harding Park.

Yin collects first career win

Angel Yin defeated top-ranked Lilia Vu on the first playoff hole to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Sunday for her first tour win. Yin and Vu finished at 14-under 274 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course forcing a playoff, where Yin made a birdie at the par-4 18th after Vu had narrowly missed her 20-foot birdie putt. It was 25-year-old Yin's first victory in her 159th start and she shared a warm embrace with compatriot Vu on her breakthrough win.

Aussie first after long day

Rod Pampling of Australia had to play 33 holes Sunday in the rain-delayed SAS Championship and it was worth every step when he finished off a 68 and then closed with a 5-under 67 for his second career PGA Tour Champions title. The SAS Championship was the final tournament before the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin for the top 72 players. Pampling's victory moved him up 13 spots to No. 17. David Duval shot 71 and tied for 11th, just enough for him to move up seven spots and finish at No. 71 in the Schwab Cup to qualify for the postseason. Pampling finished with a bogey for a two-shot victory over Steven Alker, who moved up to No. 2 in the standings behind Steve Stricker.

Koepka earns LIV title

Brooks Koepka held it together at the end for a 2-under 68 and defended his title at LIV Golf-Jeddah with a birdie on the second playoff hole to beat Talor Gooch on a day when both had reason to celebrate. Koepka had to birdie two of his last three holes to finish at 14-under 196 and tie with Gooch, who closed with a 62. With his playoff loss, Gooch moved past Cameron Smith and won the season points title and the $18 million bonus. Koepka not only won $4 million from the tournament, his victory bumped Bryson DeChambeau out of the top three in the season standings. Koepka picked up an additional $4 million for finishing third in the points race.

Pavon wins in Madrid

Matthieu Pavon broke through with his first European tour victory at a place close to home for him, fending off an early rally by Jon Rahm and a late charge by Marcel Siem to win the Spanish Open by four shots on Sunday. The Frenchman closed with a 7-under 64 to finish at 23 under for the tournament in an emotional wire-to-wire victory in a country where his father used to play soccer professionally and in a city where his grandfather was born. Pavon, runner-up to Rahm last year in the Spanish capital, held off second-place Zander Lombard (64) and finished five shots ahead of Nathan Kimsey (67) in third.

BASKETBALL

Iowa sets attendance mark

Lisa Bluder's idea turned into history. The Iowa's coach came up with the plan for her team to play an outdoor game at Kinnick Stadium, with the hope of setting an all-time women's basketball single-game attendance record. Iowa did that, and more. The Hawkeyes' 94-72 exhibition win over DePaul in the "Crossover at Kinnick" on Sunday drew 55,646 fans, almost doubling the previous record of 29,619 set by Connecticut and Oklahoma in the 2002 NCAA championship game at San Antonio's Alamodome. "Fifty-five thousand? That's pretty incredible," said Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, the reigning national player of the year who put up 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. "It's hard to kind of imagine yourself playing basketball in front of 55,000." Bluder's idea for an outdoor game came to her when 9,000 fans showed up for a campus celebration for the Hawkeyes in April upon return from their NCAA championship game against LSU. The game was played under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the 50s and a gusty wind swirling around the north end zone where the court was set up. "Great weather," Bluder said. "It was raining all week, and then great weather today? I'm so thankful." The wind played havoc with some of the shots. The Hawkeyes were 36 of 73 shooting, but just 6 of 22 in three-pointers and 16 of 30 in free throws.

TENNIS

Pegula captures Korea Open

Jessica Pegula beat Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Korea Open on Sunday for the fourth title of her career. The top-seeded Pegula dropped only one set through the tournament and becomes the first American since Venus Williams in 2007 to win the title in Seoul. Playing in her first career final, 128th-ranked Yuan showed no signs of nerves and earned a break point in Pegula's opening service game, which the American saved with a forehand winner. The world No. 4-ranked player then won eight consecutive games to take the first set and build a 3-0 lead in the second as a quick victory looked likely.

Hurkacz claims Masters title

Hubert Hurkacz claimed his second Masters title in a dramatic final at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, saving a match point before prevailing 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) against Andrey Rublev. Like he did in his impressive semifinal win over Sebastian Korda, the Polish player's serve was again his strike weapon as he sent down 21 aces and won more than 80% of his first serve points. Hurkacz struck the first blow of the final with a forehand winner to break Rublev in the sixth game, which proved decisive in taking the opening set. It was the first set that the 25-year-old Russian player had dropped in the tournament but it seemed to spur him on, as the No. 7-ranked player found his range in the second, hitting 16 winners to force a decider.

