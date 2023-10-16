Pine Bluff Arsenal’s origins date to WWII

The Pine Bluff Arsenal has been a staple of the community since World War II, producing wartime munitions and creating numerous civilian jobs.

At the beginning of World War II, the Army's Chemical Warfare Service began constructing munitions plants in remote locations across the United States in preparation for America's entry into the war.

Then-Congressman David D. Terry of Little Rock contacted the Army's War Production Board to offer a remote area in southeast Arkansas that was easily accessible by river, rail and road as the site for a munitions plant. Aware of the plant's future benefits to the local economy, Terry solicited the help of Pine Bluff's then-Mayor Lawrence Blackwell to ensure that the Chemical Warfare Service knew that the local government would welcome and support their facility.

On Nov. 2, 1941, with the support of Pine Bluff's elected officials and the promised services of the Arkansas Power and Light Co., the Army bought 14,944 acres of land 8 miles northeast of Pine Bluff, where they began construction on the $60 million Chemical Warfare Arsenal.

As World War II raged on, the arsenal employed 10,000 civilians and 350 military personnel. The facility produced millions of magnesium and thermite incendiary munitions and conducted biological warfare experiments using pathogens. The plant later expanded into chemical weapons manufacturing, producing lethal gases, chemical compounds for artillery shells and specially designed bombs. The manufacturing of these chemicals resulted in the deaths of 15 civilian employees in work-related accidents.

The arsenal grew to include more than 900 production facilities and buildings with its expanded mission. It required 3.3 million square feet of space, 43 miles of roads and 14 miles of diesel-engine munitions railroad tracks.

In 1942, the facility was renamed the Pine Bluff Arsenal. It became one of the nation's storage locations for its growing chemical munitions stockpile. In 1953, the arsenal began producing lethal biological pathogens at its Production Development Laboratories under the direction of William Capers Patrick, the Army's chief microbiologist. Patrick had perfected the production of the dispersal of airborne anthrax spores.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon banned the production of biological weapons after the public's protest of the use of Agent Orange, a toxic, cancer-causing herbicide used in the Vietnam War. The arsenal halted the production of biological weapons at its facility that year. It also moved part of its complex a few miles north of the arsenal and changed its mission, renaming it the National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR). Today, the internationally renowned research center is under the control of the Department of Health and Human Services and a branch of the Food and Drug Administration.

In 2005, the Chemical Agent Disposal Facility and the Washington Demilitarization Company, its civilian contractor, began on-site incineration of the 3,850 tons of toxic nerve agents stored by the Army's Chemical and Biological Defense Command since World War II. On Nov. 16, 2010, the last chemical agents stored at the arsenal were destroyed. Since 2011, the arsenal has been producing smoke, incendiary and pyrotechnic devices. It also tests chemical defense clothing.

In May 2012, Vivione Biosciences leased a 2,000-square-foot space at the arsenal to work on the rapid-B diagnostic technology it developed in partnership with NCTR.

This article is from ExplorePineBluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. Sources: www.encyclopediaofarkansas.net -- Pine Bluff Arsenal; www.installations.militaryonesource.mil -- Pine Bluff Arsenal; www.pba.army.mil -- Pine Bluff Arsenal/Info. Image Credit: Pine Bluff Arsenal Archive.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for ExplorePineBluff.com.