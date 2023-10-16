Cross Country

UA men win, women 2nd

The University of Arkansas' No. 21 men's cross country team won the Virginia Pre-Nationals meet on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., led by sophomore Ben Shearer's first-place finish.

Shearer ran the 8,000 meters race in 22:55 and Arkansas won the team title with 35 points.

In the women's race, No. 19 Arkansas was second with 90 points. Razorbacks freshman Paityn Noe finished third, running the 6,000 meters race in 19:49.6.

The NCAA Championships will be held Nov. 18 in Charlottesville.

Finishing in the top five for the Arkansas men along with Shearer were Kirami Yego in third, Patrick Kiprop fifth, Jacob McLeod sixth and Myles Richer 20th.

Tennessee, ranked No. 17, finished second in the men's race with 89 points and No. 10 Virginia was third with 112.

BYU's No. 6 women's team won with 32 points.

Also scoring for the Arkansas women were Sydney Thorvaldson in sixth, Mia Cochran 15th, Laura Taborda 27th and Mary Ellen Eudaly 39th.

