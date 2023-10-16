Unintended consequence of Bella Vista Bypass opening brings traffic congestion to Gravette intersection

GRAVETTE -- Opening the Bella Vista Bypass two years ago relieved traffic congestion on U.S.
Unintended consequence of Bella Vista Bypass opening brings traffic congestion to Gravette intersectionby Ron Wood | Today at 1:00 a.m.
A tractor-trailer passes through the intersection of Arkansas 59 and Arkansas 72 in Gravette Friday Oct. 13, 2023. The city is working with the state highway department on a $3 million project to improve the intersection. The intersection is often clogged by large trucks turning. The increased truck traffic came after the Bella Vista Bypass opened
