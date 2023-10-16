U.S. carrier sets off for Mediterranean

NORFOLK, Va. -- Some 5,000 sailors deployed Saturday aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower -- the flagship of the Ike carrier strike group. It had long been scheduled to deploy this past week to the Mediterranean.

The Eisenhower's deployment comes amid rising tensions in the area. Hamas, which most Western countries have declared a terrorist organization, launched an attack last week on Israel that left more than 1,300 dead after fighters stormed through the border fence and gunned down hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival. Many were taken hostage.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin could order the Eisenhower strike group to sail to the eastern Mediterranean. Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander of the strike group, did not comment Friday on specific future operations, but said, "the global environment is dynamic" and "the enemy gets a vote."

"Our deployment will undoubtedly strengthen relationships with our allies and partners. We share the load to deter aggression and if required, deliver overwhelming combat power," he said.

The energy on the ship, senior leadership said, is invigorating.

"There's a lot of excitement to get forward and strengthen alliances," said Capt. Mitch McAllister, commander of Carrier Air Wing 3. "I think you can make an argument right down that NATO has never been more important. We're going to have an opportunity very soon to go forward and operate with our allies and partners."

The Virginia Beach strike fighter squadrons known as Gunslingers, Fighting Swordsmen, Rampagers and Wildcats will embark with the group. Norfolk groups include the Screwtops of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 123, the Dusty Dogs of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7 and the Rawhides of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40.

The warship will also be supported by the Norfolk-based cruiser USS Philippine Sea and destroyer USS Gravely -- both departed Friday. The USS Mason, a destroyer, departed Friday from Naval Station Mayport in Florida.

"What we do on a daily basis matters. And we are going to make history in some form, fashion, function, wherever we go," Miguez said.

The carrier was scheduled to push off Friday, but experienced a 24-hour delay.

"It gave us extra time ... but he was anxious to get going," Carol Maher said of her grandson Mason Dollar, 21.

Dollar is an aircrew survival equipmentman for an embarked helicopter squadron. His grandma and three cousins made the drive from Texas to see him off for his first deployment.

"We know what is going on in the world," Maher said, tears forming in her eyes. "It is a bit scary for all the sailors."

Maher said she feels sadness and anxiety, and through all that -- pride.

"God will be with them," Maher said. "And we will see them all when they get back."