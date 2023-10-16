Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 5-11 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 5
Kyle Spencer Aaron, 32, Rogers, and Shandra Rose Julian, 32, Colcord, Okla.
Kaleb Dickason Brewster, 26, and Ariana Lynn Johnston, 24, both of Fayetteville
Gavin Webster Efurd, 25, and Ashton Greer Franquiz, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jeffrey Lynn Hawkins, 73, and Cynthia Kay DeHart, 67, both of Fayetteville
Bobby Phillip Meek, 30, and Madison Lane Gardner, 30, both of Dallas, Texas
Bradley James Pipes, 26, and Weslie Faye Oeftering, 26, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Clayton Wayne Wagnon, 46, and Laney Danielle Dorman, 26, both of Fayetteville
Drew Anderson Waldren, 30, and Christina Marie Gross, 27, both of Farmington
Oct. 6
Joshua Ryan Bonnell, 32, and Lauren Brooke Husband, 31, both of Fayetteville
James Andrew Cross, 38, and Blair Anne Amon, 34, both of Blue Springs, Mo.
Parrish Edwin Diaz, 30, and Sherry Elizabeth Kimbel, 28, both of Fayetteville
Charles Leeman Dossey, 47, Tulsa, Okla., and Kimberly Frances LaCombe, 51, Lincoln
Michael Mactavish Douglas, 45, and Irene Antonia De Anda, 43, both of Fayetteville
Colby Jackson Ellis, 30, and Chelsea Lorrayne Boggs, 32, both of Springdale
Jason Patrick Frank, 26, and Laurel Elizabeth Schley, 25, both of Springdale
Thomas Kelsey Hatcher, 39, and Christine Kalika Moore, 33, both of Fayetteville
David Arlin Jones, 28, Gentry, and Alisha Gene Greenlee, 36, Fayetteville
Barret Raymon Knutson, 33, and Megan Marie Thomas, 28, both of Fayetteville
Foster Avery Layman, 20, and Bailey Elaine Wetzel, 18, both of Farmington
Cale Matthew Nicholson, 44, and Willa Avery Thomason, 31, both of Fayetteville
Wilfredo Andres Perez Rodriguez, 21, Bentonville, and Stephanie Kelly Solorzano Lopez, 21, Springdale
Nathan Lee Poppen, 24, Lees Summit, Mo., and Sheridyn Hope Durbin, 22, Greenwood, Mo.
James Brandt Schlecte, 30, and Julia Margaret Trupp, 29, both of Fayetteville
Landon Watson Smith, 24, and Meagan Grace Jamail Raiford, 25, both of Dallas, Texas
Clayton Michael Stark, 21, Lonoke, and Hannah Nichole Harris, 22, Gravette
Caedmon Bradley Tyler, 24, and Olivia Linda Moore, 23, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 9
Brian Richard Carter, 35, Huntsville, and Kathleen Marie Penrod, 33, Elkins
Andrew Darin Moss, 36, and Carrie Lynn Pack, 23, both of Lincoln
Juan Fernando Rincon Hernandez, 33, and Azucena Mendez Nunez, 31, both of Springdale
Jacob Evan Sawrie, 33, and Ashley Renee Swasta, 31, both of Fayetteville
Jared C Shrum, 47, and Whitney Lauren Williams, 35, both of Springdale
Daktoa Glenn Smith, 26, and Brooke Lucille Gamblin, 26, both of Tontitown
Kevin Urrutia, 20, and Magali Fernandez, 19, both of Springdale
Matthew Joseph Wilburn, 31, and Ansley Nichole Higinbothom, 35, both of Springdale
Oct. 10
Mason James Coe, 21, and Meaghan Nicole Yeakley, 20, both of Elkins
Don Lee, 58, and Chee Lor, 55, both of Lincoln
Patrick William Olcott, 40, and Jennifer Ann Thornburg, 41, both of Springdale
Tyler Ray Southern, 32, and Shanna Marie Bailey, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Christopher Lee Watkins, 48, and Kimberly Dawn Robinson, both of Springdale
Derrick Richard Lane Wiens, 39, Lexington, Okla., and Jessica Pearl Wray, 35, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Oct. 11
Giancarlo Arguelles, 39, and Martha Martinez Rodarte, 47, both of Rogers
Matthew Quintin Ashcraft, 31, and Hayley Elizabeth Hervey, 30, both of Farmington
Jaron John Green, 34, and Cassidy Sky Shepherd, 30, both of Springdale
Rickey Brian Jones, 27, Fayetteville, and McKenzi Lee Lane, 28, Yellville
Hector Enrique Lopez Carrillo, 27, and Celeste Lemus, 27, both of Springdale
Jackson Ross Marincik, 27, and Rylee Michelle Blaha, 26, both of Mansfield, Texas
Zachary Robert Meyer, 38, and Molly Bess Rector, 35, both of Fayetteville
Adam James O'Mara, 41, and Ashley Loren O'Mara, 38, both of Springdale
Matthew Blake Streater, 24, and Alexis Gabrielle Easter-Campbell, 24, both of Wewoka, Okla.