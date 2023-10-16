Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 5-11 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 5

Kyle Spencer Aaron, 32, Rogers, and Shandra Rose Julian, 32, Colcord, Okla.

Kaleb Dickason Brewster, 26, and Ariana Lynn Johnston, 24, both of Fayetteville

Gavin Webster Efurd, 25, and Ashton Greer Franquiz, 23, both of Fayetteville

Jeffrey Lynn Hawkins, 73, and Cynthia Kay DeHart, 67, both of Fayetteville

Bobby Phillip Meek, 30, and Madison Lane Gardner, 30, both of Dallas, Texas

Bradley James Pipes, 26, and Weslie Faye Oeftering, 26, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Clayton Wayne Wagnon, 46, and Laney Danielle Dorman, 26, both of Fayetteville

Drew Anderson Waldren, 30, and Christina Marie Gross, 27, both of Farmington

Oct. 6

Joshua Ryan Bonnell, 32, and Lauren Brooke Husband, 31, both of Fayetteville

James Andrew Cross, 38, and Blair Anne Amon, 34, both of Blue Springs, Mo.

Parrish Edwin Diaz, 30, and Sherry Elizabeth Kimbel, 28, both of Fayetteville

Charles Leeman Dossey, 47, Tulsa, Okla., and Kimberly Frances LaCombe, 51, Lincoln

Michael Mactavish Douglas, 45, and Irene Antonia De Anda, 43, both of Fayetteville

Colby Jackson Ellis, 30, and Chelsea Lorrayne Boggs, 32, both of Springdale

Jason Patrick Frank, 26, and Laurel Elizabeth Schley, 25, both of Springdale

Thomas Kelsey Hatcher, 39, and Christine Kalika Moore, 33, both of Fayetteville

David Arlin Jones, 28, Gentry, and Alisha Gene Greenlee, 36, Fayetteville

Barret Raymon Knutson, 33, and Megan Marie Thomas, 28, both of Fayetteville

Foster Avery Layman, 20, and Bailey Elaine Wetzel, 18, both of Farmington

Cale Matthew Nicholson, 44, and Willa Avery Thomason, 31, both of Fayetteville

Wilfredo Andres Perez Rodriguez, 21, Bentonville, and Stephanie Kelly Solorzano Lopez, 21, Springdale

Nathan Lee Poppen, 24, Lees Summit, Mo., and Sheridyn Hope Durbin, 22, Greenwood, Mo.

James Brandt Schlecte, 30, and Julia Margaret Trupp, 29, both of Fayetteville

Landon Watson Smith, 24, and Meagan Grace Jamail Raiford, 25, both of Dallas, Texas

Clayton Michael Stark, 21, Lonoke, and Hannah Nichole Harris, 22, Gravette

Caedmon Bradley Tyler, 24, and Olivia Linda Moore, 23, both of Fayetteville

Oct. 9

Brian Richard Carter, 35, Huntsville, and Kathleen Marie Penrod, 33, Elkins

Andrew Darin Moss, 36, and Carrie Lynn Pack, 23, both of Lincoln

Juan Fernando Rincon Hernandez, 33, and Azucena Mendez Nunez, 31, both of Springdale

Jacob Evan Sawrie, 33, and Ashley Renee Swasta, 31, both of Fayetteville

Jared C Shrum, 47, and Whitney Lauren Williams, 35, both of Springdale

Daktoa Glenn Smith, 26, and Brooke Lucille Gamblin, 26, both of Tontitown

Kevin Urrutia, 20, and Magali Fernandez, 19, both of Springdale

Matthew Joseph Wilburn, 31, and Ansley Nichole Higinbothom, 35, both of Springdale

Oct. 10

Mason James Coe, 21, and Meaghan Nicole Yeakley, 20, both of Elkins

Don Lee, 58, and Chee Lor, 55, both of Lincoln

Patrick William Olcott, 40, and Jennifer Ann Thornburg, 41, both of Springdale

Tyler Ray Southern, 32, and Shanna Marie Bailey, 29, both of Prairie Grove

Christopher Lee Watkins, 48, and Kimberly Dawn Robinson, both of Springdale

Derrick Richard Lane Wiens, 39, Lexington, Okla., and Jessica Pearl Wray, 35, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Oct. 11

Giancarlo Arguelles, 39, and Martha Martinez Rodarte, 47, both of Rogers

Matthew Quintin Ashcraft, 31, and Hayley Elizabeth Hervey, 30, both of Farmington

Jaron John Green, 34, and Cassidy Sky Shepherd, 30, both of Springdale

Rickey Brian Jones, 27, Fayetteville, and McKenzi Lee Lane, 28, Yellville

Hector Enrique Lopez Carrillo, 27, and Celeste Lemus, 27, both of Springdale

Jackson Ross Marincik, 27, and Rylee Michelle Blaha, 26, both of Mansfield, Texas

Zachary Robert Meyer, 38, and Molly Bess Rector, 35, both of Fayetteville

Adam James O'Mara, 41, and Ashley Loren O'Mara, 38, both of Springdale

Matthew Blake Streater, 24, and Alexis Gabrielle Easter-Campbell, 24, both of Wewoka, Okla.