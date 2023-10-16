Woman found dead in car worked for Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

NORTH LITTLE ROCK-- A woman found dead inside her vehicle late Friday at a North Little Rock apartment complex has been identified as a member of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office detention staff, the agency announced Sunday.

Ursula Graham, 26, of Jacksonville had been a "valued member" of the sheriff's office since February, according to an agency news release.

Deputies said Graham failed to report for duty last week and a welfare check was conducted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and our agency during this tragic time," a news release stated.

The North Little Rock Police Department has ruled her death as a homicide and is still investigating.

Graham was a mother of three children and had attended Jacksonville High School, according to her Facebook page.

Her sister, Stephanie Graham, posted about her sister on the social media platform Sunday. She wrote, "My Little Sister.. I Been Trying To Find The Words To Say.. This One Hurt And I Don't Understand Why This Would Happen To You.. A Beautiful Soul, A Beautiful Mother.. I Hope Justice Be Served."

Graham's body was found shortly before 10:40 p.m. Friday at the Hemlock Courts apartments at 400 N. Palm St., police said.

A cause of death has not been released, but police said there was visible trauma to her body when she was discovered. No further details have been reported.

Friday's slaying was the third homicide reported at that apartment complex this year, police said.

Brandon Rogers, 34, was fatally shot there Aug. 23 and Raymond Hudson, 16, was fatally shot there May 23, according to reports.

Another victim also was killed at the apartment complex in November 2022, police said.

Anyone with information about Graham's death is urged to call North Little Rock police at (501) 758-1234.