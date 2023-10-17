Agency encourages testing deer for wasting disease

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants deer hunters to help monitor chronic wasting disease in the state by using one of the agency's free testing locations.

All resident hunters who submit a sample for testing also will be entered into a special drawing at the close of the 2023-24 hunting seasons for one of two resident Sportsman's Lifetime Combination Licenses and Permits valued at $1,000.

The most popular method for hunters to have their deer tested is through the Game and Fish network of drop-off freezers throughout the state.

Hunters can use the special collection freezers to have their deer tested for free.

"We have at least one container location in every county and multiple locations in many counties near the areas where CWD has been found." said AJ Riggs, wildlife health biologist for Game and Fish.

To use a drop-off container, bring the deer's head with 4 to 6 inches of the neck attached and any antlers removed. Place it in one of the provided plastic bags with your name and contact information on the card provided. Game and Fish will collect these samples and have them analyzed. Testing results should be available within two to three weeks.

Riggs said anyone who submits a positive sample will be notified via phone as soon as the results come back.

"That's why it's so important to fill out the information card as clearly as possible and include all the information asked for," he said. "We want to get in touch with anyone who has a deer that tests positive as soon as possible so that we can make arrangements to dispose of that deer's carcass properly and follow up with the exact location of harvest to continue tracking the disease in the state. We also can give a replacement tag to harvest another deer to make up for the lost meat."

The bottom half of the information card the hunter keeps will provide directions so the hunter can verify results for himself if he does not receive a phone call.

"The results are posted online and a confidential code will allow you to receive your results for peace of mind," Riggs said.

The other free option to get deer tested for chronic wasting disease is to take it to one of the network of participating taxidermists, who will pull a sample for the hunter. Most taxidermists should pull a sample from any deer submitted to them.