Arkansas ready for home time

FAYETTEVILLE -- No pressure, Arkansas Razorbacks.

Even though they're riding the longest losing streak during his tenure at five games, Coach Sam Pittman said Monday the green, green grass of home better be good for his University of Arkansas team, which still harbors bowl aspirations.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) showed pluck in road losses at current No. 19 LSU, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama over the last month, but they lost those three games by a combined 13 points. They return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday against a Mississippi State team (3-3, 0-3 SEC) that had a bye week to prepare.

"We've got to win," Pittman said, raising his hands as if making a bottom-line assessment at his Monday news conference. "We have to win on Saturday to reach ... When the season starts, you have all these goals. There are some still attainable goals that we have. Our kids know."

The frustration of a series of close-call losses did not faze the Razorbacks after falling behind 24-6 at Alabama. The Hogs closed by scoring the final 15 points and had the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead against the Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter before a third-down sack forced a punt. Arkansas never got the ball back in its 24-21 loss to Alabama, its 17th in a row in the series and its 10th straight at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Pittman mis-spoke to start his Monday news conference, saying, "We're excited to go to Mississippi State," but he later came back with a reference to the Hogs' merciless schedule, which featured a home loss to BYU before the month-long slog through the SEC West.

"We drove by the grass here," Pittman said, meaning a golf cart drive down the length of Reynolds Razorback Stadium. "Man, it's as green as can be. Best it's ever looked. We haven't been here in 30-something days.





"It's good to get back home. We're looking forward to it and hope the crowd will come out and help us get a win."

Arkansas must win four of its five remaining games to reach bowl eligibility. The Razorbacks have qualified for the postseason every season under Pittman, including with a 3-7 record during his debut season of 2020, when the covid 19 pandemic caused the NCAA to waive its normal bowl eligibility requirements.

The Razorbacks and Air Force are the only FBS teams who will play four consecutive games away from home this season. No. 22 Air Force will actually start its four-game stint this week, but the Falcons' stretch will include relatively short bus ride games from its campus in Colorado Springs to Denver and Fort Collins, Colo.

Pittman was asked about the difficulty of the four-game run, now that it's over.

"It all depends a little bit about who you're playing," he said. "I think on the road we played some really good teams, obviously nationally-ranked teams. We caught some breaks because we didn't play every one of them at night.

"The difficult part about playing on the road is obviously the noise, which is our advantage on Saturday morning. When you're trying to develop kids that haven't played much ball -- especially offensively where you're trying to build some confidence in guys who haven't played -- then you go into a venue like that where really all you're thinking about is can you hear the snap count. You're trying to grow from that."

Pittman also said having a veteran offensive front would have been more advantageous during the run.

"Obviously, we didn't win any of the games, so that would be the biggest disappointment," he said. "However, I do think we're getting a little bit better, and we have four of the next five at home. We still have some of our goals left that we had at the beginning of the year. But that's a hard stretch, and I wish we could have made a dent in the win column on that. But I do think our team is better than when we last played at home."

Pittman said he would like to see the Razorbacks finish up the season in a similar fashion to how they did it in 2021, which included a 31-28 win over Mississippi State to get the team bowl eligible just after the Hogs snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Hogs' current five-game skid is the longest since Pittman took over the program after the 2019 season, when Arkansas had lost nine games in a row.

"You keep backing yourself up into a corner, at some point you have to go forward," Pittman said. "We've proven that we've got a pretty good football team. We haven't proven we can win. So we've got to do that Saturday."