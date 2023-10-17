Ashley McBryde takes her turn on center stage

Whoa Nellie, Ashley Mc-Bryde!

Last time we checked in on our hero, McBryde, Arkansas’ own country singer-songwriter, was two albums into a Nashville major label recording career.

Even with McBryde posting songs on the charts, winning scads of fans and awards including a Grammy, she remained an opening act, not yet reaching the rarefied solo tour level.

Now with the September release of album No. 4, “The Devil I Know,” she and her band are on the road as the main attraction for an extensive lineup of shows including dates in England and Ireland.

On Sunday night, Mc-Bryde, backed by an adroit all-male, five-member band (which McBryde boasted contained three Arkansans), entranced the more than 2,000 who purchased seats at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall.

You could say McBryde has a sizeable head start in winning over Arkansas fans. Sunday’s show demonstrated it wouldn’t have mattered if she was from Mars — she is a once-in-a-generation talent.

If a headliner must have a certain amount of substance, her Sunday set list, which showcased material from all four of her albums (the majority coming from “The Devil I Know”) never hit a weak stretch.

Opening with the bruising “Blackout Betty,” a guitar-driven song of addiction that would fit right in, say, an Aerosmith set list, McBryde made it clear she was perfectly capable of meeting and surpassing expectations.

She confessed at one point that being a main act was a brand new thing for her and her band. The trappings of a big tour — a set, light show and, yes, even a small amount of fog — never distracted from the presentation of top-shelf songs.

“Brenda Put Your Bra On,” from the criminally overlooked “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” record, was where she showed off her sharp sense of humor (and where some in the crowd threw the title undergarments on stage). “Cool Little Bars,” off “The Devil I Know,” didn’t lose any of its considerable charm live. “Single at the Same Time,” an amazing song of what might have been but never was, gained a cosmic edge. The heartbreaking ballad “Learned to Lie” was made even more powerful in front of Sunday’s crowd.

To the audience’s astonishment, McBryde’s voice cracked while speaking between songs. She admitted something was going on with it. Still, she promised she would sing to the final note and, while she was singing, you could not tell anything was wrong.

If there is any fairness in this world, this won’t be Mc-Bryde’s last time as the main attraction.



