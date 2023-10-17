Audit finds former attorney general paid 26 employees more than line-item salary appropriation for their positions in 2022

LITTLE ROCK -- Then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge paid 26 of the office's employees a total of $69,055 in excess of the line-item salary appropriation under Act 45 of 2021 for their positions in fiscal year 2022 that ended June 30, 2022, and that conflicts with Article 16, Section 4 of the Arkansas Constitution, according to Arkansas Legislative Audit.

Legislative auditors said a similar issue was reported in the audit of the attorney general's office in fiscal year 2021 that ended June 30, 2021, under Rutledge, who has been the state's lieutenant governor since January.

Article 16, Section 4 of the Arkansas Constitution states that, "Except as provided in Arkansas Constitution, Article 19, [Section] 31, the General Assembly shall fix the salaries and fees of all officers in the State; and no greater salary or fee than that fixed by law shall be paid to any officer, employee or other person, or at any rate other than par value; and the number and salaries of the clerks and employees of the different departments of the State shall be fixed by law," Arkansas Legislative Audit said in a report presented to the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee on Friday.

In a written response to Arkansas Legislative Audit's audit, Attorney General Tim Griffin said he agrees these payments to employees in excess of the their line-item salary appropriation -- which were made under the tenure of his predecessor -- violated not only Article 16, Section 4 of the Arkansas Constitution, but also the Regular Salary Procedures and Restrictions Act under Arkansas Code Annotated 21-5-101.

Griffin said he explained his views on this question in an advisory opinion requested by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana.

"I have not authorized and will not authorize payments to employees in excess of their line-item salary appropriations," he said.

Rutledge spokesperson Sandy Hall said Monday in a written statement: "The Lieutenant Governor's Office has no additional comments to what has been previously stated on this matter."

In an audit of Rutledge's attorney general's office in fiscal 2021 released last year, Arkansas Legislative Audit found that 29 employees in the office were paid in excess of the line-item appropriation under Act 47 of 2020, by a total of $64,629, in conflict with Article 16, Section 4 of the Arkansas Constitution.

Rutledge's office said last year in her written response to the fiscal year 2021 audit that "This office as well as other constitutional officers are clearly exempted from the Uniform Classification and Compensation Act.

"While we agree that we are bound by the Arkansas Constitution, your citations to Articles 16 and 19 are not relevant to the findings in your report, as we have complied with the constitution and all applicable laws and statutes," Rutledge's office said at that time. "The Office of the Attorney General will continue to comply with all applicable statutes and the Arkansas Constitution."

Brian Bowen, then-chief of staff for the attorney general's office, told state lawmakers the position of Rutledge's office is that it has the constitutional and statutory authority to issue bonuses and raises to employees and "we were well within our budget" and not over what legislators appropriated for the office.

Griffin and Rutledge are both Republican attorneys.

Griffin, the state's former lieutenant governor, was sworn in as attorney general Jan. 10. Rutledge, the state's former attorney general, was sworn in as lieutenant governor Jan. 10. Griffin and Rutledge announced their bids for the Republican nomination for governor before opting to run for other offices in the 2022 election.

SETTLEMENT FUNDS

In its audit of the attorney general's office for fiscal year 2022, Arkansas Legislative Audit said that on Jan. 5-6, 2023, three checks totaling $27.5 million were disbursed from the office's settlement fund and transferred to the state, causing the attorney general's office to exceed the appropriation spending limit, in noncompliance with Act 54 of 2022, which established a spending limit of $25 million in settlement funds.

Settlement funds are moneys primarily received by the office's Consumer Protection Division for various claims and lawsuits, according to legislative auditors.

Arkansas Legislative Audit said an internal investigation conducted by Griffin resulted in a request to return a portion of the disbursed funds as well as a one-time appropriation request of $17.5 million, which increased the total appropriation for fiscal 2023 that ended June 30 to $42.5 million. The state Department of Finance and Administration returned $17.5 million to the attorney general's settlement fund, legislative auditors said.

For fiscal 2023, the attorney general's expenditure of settlement funds was less than the $42.5 million adjusted appropriation, according to Arkansas Legislative Audit.

In his written response to the audit, Griffin said he agreed Rutledge exceeded the settlement fund spending limit.

The excess was due to the $27.5 million in settlement funds transferred out of the office four days prior to his swearing in as attorney general, he noted.

"I will not only comply with the appropriation of settlement fund spending going forward, but I also [requested] and received a $10,000,000 reduction of that appropriation in Act 495 of 2023," he wrote.

In March, Rutledge said in a written statement that "During my tenure as Attorney General, money obtained from lawsuit settlements and then transferred to other state agencies as well as to the General Revenue for use by the General Assembly was completed in accordance with the law.

"Money from these lawsuit settlements was transferred to other state agencies to support law enforcement, veterans, internet safety and substance abuse programs," she said.