Bears’ Hunter named preseason all-ASUN

Six months after announcing his return to the University of Central Arkansas for this season, Camren Hunter was named to the preseason All-ASUN team Monday at the conference's tipoff event in Clarksville, Tenn.

Hunter, a 6-3 junior guard from Bryant, is a two-time All-ASUN selection. He was the ASUN Freshman of the Year in 2021-22 and was a third-team all-league performer last season, after averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Hunter led the Bears in scoring, assists and steals (1.5) last season and was second in three-pointers made (50).

UCA, which finished 9-22 and 4-14 in ASUN play last season, was picked to finish 12th of the conference's 12 teams in polls of the league coaches and members of the media.

The Bears return just five rotation players from a year ago, including Hunter, 6-5 senior guard Masai Olowokere, a pair of 6-9 juniors in Ibbe Klintman and Elias Cato and 6-2 sophomore guard Johannes Kirsipuu.

Eastern Kentucky, which finished third in the ASUN last season at 12-6, was picked to finish first in both polls, taking 8 of 12 first-place votes from coaches and 32 of 46 in the media poll.

Eastern Kentucky senior Devontae Blanton was voted the conference's preseason player of the year after averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebound and 2.8 assists as a junior. Fellow Colonel Isaiah Cozart was the unanimous preseason defensive player of the year after blocking 94 shots a year ago and averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.

The UCA women were voted 10th out of 12 teams by the coaches and 11th by the media, with no preseason All-ASUN selections.

Florida Gulf Coast earned 10 first-place votes by the conference's coaches and 38 of 40 by the media after winning the conference title each of the past six seasons.

Eastern Kentucky senior Antwainette Walker was selected as the preseason player of the year. She was last season's ASUN newcomer of the year and a first-team All-ASUN selection, averaging 21 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Bellarmine's 6-6 Gracie Merkle was named the preseason defensive player of the year. She was also the 2023 ASUN freshman of the year after setting the Bellarmine school records for rebounds (340) and blocks (72).

UCA finished 8-18 and 3-12 in ASUN play last season. This year, the Sugar Bears will be led by Tony Kemper, the former Marshall coach.

The Sugar Bears return three members of last season's team in 5-9 senior forward Kierra Prim, 5-7 junior guard Kinley Fisher and 5-7 junior guard Randrea Wright. Wright was second on the team with 10.4 points per game last season.

UCA's roster will feature five transfers and four freshmen, including Conway's Kaidyn Beckwith and Morrilton's Cheyanne Kemp.